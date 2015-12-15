* OPEC doesn't have a target price, looking for fair rate
* Any U.S. decision to export crude will not impact oil
prices
(Adds quotes, details)
By Nidhi Verma and Sankalp Phartiyal
NEW DELHI, Dec 15 Global crude oil prices at
seven-year lows will not continue and could swing upwards in as
little as a year, OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said
on Tuesday, as the low-price cycle leads to cuts in output from
some producers.
Oil prices have fallen by about two-thirds since mid-2014,
with Brent crude on Monday flirting with its lowest
level since 2004 at just above $36 a barrel.
Most analysts, however, don't expect oil prices to regain
the $100 mark until 2017 or later, arguing that producers will
continue to pump out more crude than is being consumed.
"I've been in the oil business all my life. I saw six cycles
- I saw very high price, I saw low price, and this is one of
them. This will not continue," Badri said at the first
OPEC-India Energy dialogue in New Delhi.
"In a few months or a year or so this will change," he said.
He said OPEC does not have a target price but was looking
for a fair value that meant "member countries can have a decent
income and also where we can invest to (provide) more supply to
the consumers".
The world is already producing up to 2 million bpd more oil
than it consumes, with OPEC pumping at near-record levels in an
attempt to drive higher-cost producers such as U.S. shale oil
drillers out of the market. And its strategy appears to some
extent to be working.
Non-OPEC annual supply growth shrank to below 300,000 bpd in
November from 2.2 million bpd at the start of the year,
according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Oil output could decline in the next two to three years as
low prices have resulted in a planned $130 billion in investment
being cut this year, Badri said, adding that non-OPEC supplies
are set to decline by about 400,000 bpd next year.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC)in its Dec. 4 meeting failed to agree on an output
ceiling, raising the stakes in a battle for market share that
began at the end of 2014 against the wishes of some members with
fragile economies, such as Venezuela, Nigeria and Ecuador.
Another big supplier Iran has been clear that it aims to
raise its output by at least 1 million barrels per day (bpd) -
about one percent of global supply - after sanctions against it
are lifted next year.
OPEC is determined to keep pumping oil vigorously despite
the financial strain even on the policy's chief architect, Saudi
Arabia, alarming weaker members of the cartel who fear prices
may slump towards $20 a barrel.
But Badri said even if the United States government begins
to allow more exports of crude, prices will not be weakened
further and OPEC can continue to produce at current rates.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)