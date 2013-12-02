* Iran wants to resume position above Iraq as OPEC's 2nd
producer
* Saudi, Iraq raised output while sanctions cut Iran supply
* Iranian oil ministe Bijan Zanganeh returns to OPEC after
eight years
* OPEC expected to keep output cap at 30 mln bpd
* Cartel may need to cut supply later in 2014 as U.S. shale
oil rises
By Peg Mackey and Alex Lawler
VIENNA, Dec 2 Bijan Zanganeh returns this week
to the same Vienna hotel suite he last occupied eight years ago
as Iranian oil minister, ready to prepare OPEC for what Tehran
hopes will mark its return to the rank of the cartel's second
biggest producer.
Emboldened by its nuclear deal with the West, Iranian oil
negotiators led again by industry veteran Zanganeh, will seek to
reassert Tehran's authority in the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries at a Wednesday meeting.
Western sanctions imposed in 2012 on Iran for its nuclear
programme have cost it dearly, losing it billions of dollars in
oil revenues and market share in OPEC - largely to its main
regional political rival Saudi Arabia, and neighbour Iraq.
With its exports still shackled by sanctions for at least
another six months, Iran poses no immediate threat to the status
quo. Oil ministers are widely expected to roll forward until
June an agreement to hold their output near 30 million barrels
daily for 12 member countries.
But oil traders will be watching closely for signs of
cooperation, or otherwise, between the big three producers in
OPEC, knowing that Riyadh and Baghdad will need to find room for
Iran should its interim nuclear deal be verified and sanctions
lifted.
Reappointed by Iran's new and more western friendly
President Hassan Rouhani, Zanganeh has openly criticised Iraq,
now OPEC's second biggest producer, for increasing its market
share at Tehran's expense.
"We expect the Iranians to say, 'We're coming back to the
market and we need some space,'" said an OPEC delegate from a
rival Gulf Arab producer.
Rising volumes from the United States spurred by production
from new shale technology may mean OPEC will need to cut output
in the second half of 2014 if it wants to keep oil prices above
$100 a barrel.
"From now until the end of March, the market looks well
balanced and the price should stay supported. But from June,
there will be a need for a cut," said a senior OPEC delegate.
"The onus would be on Saudi Arabia and a few other Gulf
producers to rein in the incremental output they put into the
market," said Samuel Ciszuk, oil analyst at the Swedish Energy
Agency.
Because of sanctions, Iran's output is down a million bpd
since the start of 2012 to 2.7 million bpd while Iraq,
recovering from years of war and sanctions under Saddam Hussein,
has boosted production to nearly 3 million bpd.
"Iran's position has been strengthened after the Geneva
deal, but there is still a long way to go," said energy
consultant Mehdi Varzi, formerly of state National Iranian Oil
Company.
"The bottom line is the Iranians don't want to rock the boat
and put $100 oil under threat, so they need the cooperation of
the Saudis."
Oil prices now near $110 a barrel are close to ideal for
Saudi Arabia, OPEC's most influential producer because of its
one-third share of group output, and its position as the only
producer globally that keeps any significant spare capacity.
Riyadh pumped at record levels above 10 million bpd when
sanctions were imposed on Iran and to fill the gap left by post
civil war disruption in Libya, throttling back a little recently
to support prices.
NAIMI, ZANGANEH MET 1997
The relationship between the oil ministers of Saudi Arabia
and Iran is key to policy-making in the often-quarrelsome OPEC.
Long-standing Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi first met his
Iranian counterpart at Zanganeh's OPEC debut in Jakarta in 1997
- a meeting where Riyadh pushed through a surprising production
increase that helped send oil prices crashing.
Saudi Arabia's moderate position on oil prices, to support
world economic growth, has often clashed with price hawk Iran's
wish to keep OPEC production in check to support prices.
But Zanganeh, who served as oil minister under Iran's
reformist government from 1997-2005, and his trusted aide,
Hossein Kazempour Ardebili, are respected within OPEC and will
want to be at the centre of negotiations.
Iran's oil minister under former President Ahmadinejad was
Rostam Qasemi a former commander of the Revolutionary Guard's
engineering wing, Khatam al-Anbia and did not play a significant
role at OPEC.
While the oil price hawk-versus-dove dynamic persists
between Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Muslim Iran, their
price aspirations have converged around triple digit oil.
"Saudi Arabia and Iran don't trust each other," said Varzi,
"But the Saudis will not gratuitously raise tensions within
OPEC."
The combination of a renaissance for both Iran and Iraq,
also Shi'ite-led, are causing jitters for Riyadh, concerned that
its long-standing bond with the United States is in jeopardy.
"Saudi Arabia is worried that the United States is drawing
closer to Iran, after the Geneva talks and it fears it could be
losing its strategically important position in U.S. eyes should
the detente continue," said Ciszuk.
Zanganeh has already been in contact with the big Western
oil companies who would invest in Iran once sanctions are
lifted. But a rapid recovery in output is unlikely.
Peter Wells of geological consultancy Neftex, who has worked
in Iran, said it could probably raise output to 3 million to 3.5
million bpd within six months of the lifting of sanctions but
would struggle beyond 4 million bpd.
"In the long term, Iran won't be able to keep up with Iraq
no matter how many companies pile in and invest," Wells said.
"The country's fields have been in production for a long, long
time."
OPEC may fail again to agree to appoint a new secretary
general to replace the long-standing Libyan Abdullah al-Badri.
Iran and Saudi both have candidates and neither will give
way.
"Certainly we will not let those countries that are
oppressive against Iran to take the role of the secretary
general," Zanganeh said in September.
