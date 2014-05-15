(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Katya Golubkova and Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW May 15 Middle East crude producers
played down the threat of a competitive battle with Russia over
Asian markets at a Moscow energy conference on Thursday, even
while Russian comments emphasized its push to the east.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told ministers from
OPEC countries including Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Iran and Kuwait
and some former Soviet states at the 14th International Energy
Forum that Moscow would play an active role in Asian markets.
"Energy producers will target these countries," Medvedev
said. "Cooperation with the Asia Pacific (region) is important
to us not only from the prospect of the future and existing
market but also from the point of speeding up development of our
country."
Russia for years has been negotiating to sell more oil and
gas to Asia and planning new pipelines. The Kremlin has recently
stepped up the efforts to shift eastwards as Russia has been hit
by trade sanctions in the worst stand-off with the West since
the Cold War over the Ukraine crisis.
OPEC countries, meanwhile, have also been looking more to
Asian markets as demand has fall from the United States due to
its boom in shale oil and gas output.
Saudi Arabia, which said this week it would step in to cover
any potential shortage arising from the Ukraine crisis, played
down suggestions that Russia could hurt its competitive
position.
"Every one knows that (growth is in Asia), that's true, but
that doesn't mean that there is no demand in the rest of the
world," Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi told reporters in
Moscow.
"Russia has its customers, we have our customers. There is
no threat (to our supplies)."
The main focus is on China, where demand for liquids is
forecast to grow by 8 million barrels per day (bpd) to reach 18
million bpd in 2035, surpassing the United States in 2029,
according to BP.
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit China next
week and hopes to sign a gas deal.
FAIR PRICE
Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) together account for around half of the world's
total oil output.
Relations between Russia and OPEC came unstuck in 2008, when
the cartel urged Moscow to support its decision to limit oil
exports to push up global prices from around $40 per barrel.
Moscow did not support the move.
Medvedev jokingly asked those attending to raise their
forecasts for the price of oil during a survey at the event.
"Here is a tool lying at the table, via which as I
understand you will later determine the price for energy
resources, including oil ... Try to raise it," he said.
Earlier this week, Naimi said OPEC should maintain its
current output cap of 30 million bpd when it comes up for review
at the group's meeting on June 11 in Vienna.
On Thursday, Naimi described current oil prices as
"fair, excellent for everybody".
OPEC also faces the problem of accommodating rapidly rising
oil output from Iran and Iraq, both aiming to restore full
output after sanctions and civil strife.
These two countries see themselves as special cases because
of production lost to sanctions - Iraq for decades under Saddam
Hussein to 2003 and Iran over the past two years for its nuclear
programme.
Iran's oil minister, Bijan Zanganeh, said he hoped OPEC
countries would make room for its oil production.
Asked whether he thought OPEC members would cut oil
production to make room for Iran, Zanganeh told reporters: "I
think they will do it, I am sure they will do it. They have told
me directly face-to-face that they will go along with us and
make room for Iranians."
Zanganeh also said Iran, despite being under Western
sanctions, would increase output and exports this year and next,
and that over the next three to four years, Iran's mid-term plan
was to increase production to 5.7 million bpd of oil and
condensate.
Saudi's Naimi, when asked to comment whether his country was
ready to cut production to make room for Iran, pointed reporters
to the Iranian oil minister. "Go and ask him," Naimi said,
refusing to comment further.
(writing by Elizabeth Piper and Katya Golubkova; editing by
Jane Baird)