UPDATE 5-Somali pirates hijack first commercial ship since 2012
* Pirates launched 237 attacks off Somalia in 2011-officials (Updates with analyst comment, details of ship, adds graphic)
(adds quotes, background)
VIENNA, June 11 Iraq's southern oil export facilities, currently its only export outlet, were secure, with shipments now running at around 2.6 million barrels per day, Oil Minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said on Wednesday.
An al Qaeda splinter group seized control of the northern Iraqi city of Mosul on Tuesday, putting security forces to flight in a spectacular show of strength against the Shi'ite-led Baghdad government.
"All our exports now are from the Basra terminal in the south - and it's a very, very safe area," Luaibi told reporters ahead of an OPEC meeting. Iraq's northern export pipeline, which connects to a Turkish terminal, has been out of action since March after a bomb attack.
Luaibi also said there was better chance of agreement between the central government and the Kurdish region due to the situation in Mosul. (Reporting by Peg Mackey and Georgina Prodhan in Vienna, Editing by William Hardy; +431 5311 2162)
* Pirates launched 237 attacks off Somalia in 2011-officials (Updates with analyst comment, details of ship, adds graphic)
KANDAL, Cambodia, March 14 New Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha began a pre-election tour to rally support on Tuesday after his veteran predecessor resigned in fear that his party could be dissolved by the state.
ABUJA, March 14 Nigerian lawmakers aim to pass the 2017 budget by the end of March, the president of the upper house of parliament said on Tuesday.