DUBAI May 14 Kuwait's deputy foreign minister
Khaled Jarallah said oil exporting countries must freeze
production and the market could not support a production
increase from Iran, state news agency KUNA reported on Saturday.
"There is no choice but to freeze production," KUNA quoted
Jarallah as telling Japanese news agency Jiji press while he and
acting oil minister Anas al-Saleh attend a Kuwait-Japan business
seminar in Tokyo.
Asked about Iranian production policy, Jarallah said, "Iran
should learn from the market ... the market does not give an
opportunity to increase production."
OPEC members and other oil exporters failed in a meeting in
the Qatari capital Doha on April 17 to reach an agreement on
freezing their output to rebalance the global oil market.
Iran, seeking to regain market share after international
sanctions on Tehran were lifted last year, had refused to join
the supply freeze initiative and the deal fell apart after Saudi
Arabia insisted Tehran take part.
