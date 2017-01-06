* Saudi Arabia cuts output in Jan to around 10.058 mln bpd
* ADNOC plans oilfields maintenance, exports seen lower
By Rania El Gamal
DUBAI, Jan 6 Gulf OPEC member Kuwait has reduced
oil production in January to around 2.707 million barrels per
day, meeting its output target under an OPEC supply cut
agreement, a Kuwaiti oil official said on Friday.
It joins Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter and
biggest OPEC producer, which also cut production this month by
at least 486,000 bpd to its 10.058 million bpd target, according
to a Gulf source familiar with Saudi oil policy, meaning it
fully implemented OPEC's agreement to reduce output.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in
November agreed to implement output reductions this year as part
of a global pact to limit supplies to support prices.
A committee responsible for monitoring compliance with the
global oil production cut agreement will meet in Vienna on Jan.
21-22, although an industry source told Reuters on Friday that
it would mainly discuss the mechanism to monitor compliance
since no solid production data is available yet.
Under the OPEC deal, Kuwait agreed to reduce output by
131,000 bpd starting Jan. 1, from its October baseline
production of 2.838 million bpd.
Kuwait produced 2.9 million bpd in December, an industry
source familiar with the matter said.
The pledges by major OPEC producers such as Saudi Arabia and
its Gulf OPEC allies Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates to
comply with the cut agreement helped buoy oil prices.
Saudi Aramco has started talks with customers globally on
possible cuts of 3 percent to 7 percent in February crude
loadings as it moves to implement the OPEC agreement, sources
told Reuters on Thursday.
Iraq said on Thursday that it has also begun implementing
measures to reduce oil output in keeping with OPEC's decision
and in the UAE, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has
scheduled maintenance at oilfields in March and April that will
cut output to meet its OPEC reduction target, sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
OPEC agreed to output cuts as of Jan. 1 to bring production
down to 32.50 million bpd, in the first such agreement since
2008.
