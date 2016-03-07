(Updates throughout with background)
QUITO, March 7 Latin American oil producers -
including main exporters Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico
- agreed to meet on Friday in Quito to coordinate a strategy to
staunch the crude price rout, the Ecuadorean government said.
The Latin American meeting marks the first significant
indication that Mexico and Colombia, which are not OPEC members,
would be involved in an effort to halt the price decline.
"We're going to have a meeting of Latin American and
Caribbean foreign and oil ministers, here in Quito, to reach
consensus over oil, especially prices," Ecuador's Foreign
Minister Guillaume Long said.
Global oil prices have fallen 70 percent since mid-2014,
hitting the economies of oil producers around the globe as
surplus crude has overwhelmed demand.
The meeting comes ahead of a planned meeting between key
OPEC members and other producers in Russia on March 20 for new
talks on an oil output freeze, according to Nigeria's petroleum
minister.
While Saudi Arabia, the most powerful driver of oil policy
has embraced the idea of a freeze to January production levels,
the country's oil minister has balked at the idea of production
cuts.
Ecuador's President Rafael Correa had announced the Latin
American meeting last week, without giving a date, casting it as
part of a push to raise global oil prices.
Venezuela, which has suffered particularly heavily from the
loss of oil revenues at a time of deep economic crisis, has been
pushing especially hard for a deal to freeze global oil
production. Last week, oil minister Eulogio Del Pino said more
than 15 countries would attend an upcoming meeting to discuss an
output freeze plan.
Venezuela and Ecuador are OPEC members, but Colombia and
Mexico are not part of the cartel.
"All the (region's) producer countries are going to be
present," added Long. "It will be an important step ... to adopt
a common position in Latin America ... in view of the next OPEC
summit." OPEC is due to meet June 2.
