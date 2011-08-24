* Gulf delegate says OPEC to assess speed of Libya oil
recovery
* Oil in range of $100 a barrel is "still strong"
* Libyan rebel says output may return to normal in 2012
(Adds details)
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Aug 24 OPEC's Gulf members are unlikely
to reduce oil output in the early phases of a restart of Libyan
supplies, because it is unclear how long a significant recovery
will take, a delegate from a Gulf OPEC country said on
Wednesday.
While Muammar Gaddafi abandons his Tripoli stronghold and
rebels hail the end of his rule, the oil industry is weighing
the implications of a restart of Libyan supplies, which have
slowed to a trickle during the conflict.
Extra oil from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf members of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has helped to
offset the loss and contained a surge in crude prices.
The Gulf delegate saw no need for production to be trimmed
straight away once Libya returns.
"Let's see when they completely come back with their output
before the crisis. And then, OPEC will see whether it affects
prices or stocks, and then it will take the right decision," the
delegate said.
"We can't say now what OPEC will do. Are they going to take
one month, three months, a year?"
OPEC may not make a decision until its next meeting in
December, suggested the delegate, a government official who is
not authorized to speak on the record.
The group's Gulf members Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United
Arab Emirates and Qatar are typically the 12-member
organisation's most moderate on prices.
Having provided extra barrels without a formal OPEC
decision, they are likely to reduce their output quietly if they
decide there is too much oil in the market.
NO EARLY MEETING
Iran, OPEC's current president and a price hawk, also
appears not to be worried about the health of the market. Its
OPEC governor Mohammad Ali Khatibi said on Tuesday OPEC does not
need to hold an early meeting for now.
More views from OPEC on the Libyan restart are likely to
emerge in early September. Many officials are away due to the
Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to end around
Aug. 31.
The supply boost from OPEC's Gulf countries came after other
members including Iran, African countries and Venezuela blocked
a Saudi-led proposal at OPEC's last meeting in June to increase
its output targets.
It has lifted OPEC output to more than 30 million barrels
per day (bpd) in July, the highest this year, according to OPEC
estimates, entirely offsetting the loss of Libyan oil.
Libya pumped 1.6 million bpd before the war, almost 2
percent of world supply. Oil executives and analysts say some of
that could resume within months after peace is established,
while reaching pre-war output would take a year or more.
A senior Libyan rebel representative for reconstruction,
Ahmed Jehani, in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, said
efforts to bring oil and other infrastructure back to normal
would take at least nine months.
Any decision to cut output would depend on prices as well as
on Libyan supplies, and prices at around $110 a barrel for Brent
crude LCOc1 are too high for supply curbs to be considered,
the Gulf delegate said.
"Prices are still in the range of $100, so the price is
still strong."
Brent is down almost $20 from its 2011 high of $127.02
reached in April. OPEC is unlikely to become concerned about a
slide in prices unless it falls towards $90, delegates told
Reuters earlier this month .
(Editing by Jane Baird and James Jukwey)