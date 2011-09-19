DUBAI, Sept 19 Gulf OPEC countries will likely gradually decrease their output as Libya's production recovers towards pre-war levels after raising output to compensate for the Libyan loss, the oil group's Libyan Secretary General Abdullah al-Badri said on Monday.

Badri, who was Libyan energy minister 1990-2000 and headed its National Oil Corporation (NOC) until 2006, said production in fields in central Libya could be back to pre-war levels in 15 months, while other areas might take longer.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf OPEC allies, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, have raised their oil production over the last few months to make up for the shutdown of Libyan oil fields since February.

Some Libyan oil fields have recently restarted production but it remains unclear when they will return to pre-war levels of around 1.60 million barrels per day. (Reporting by Amena Bakr and Daniel Fineren)