(Adds comment; paragraphs 6-7)
By Georgina Prodhan
VIENNA Dec 4 Libya hopes to reopen all its oil
ports on Dec. 10 and resume full production about a week later
after the Libyan army threatened to use force against armed
protesters.
Libyan Oil Minister Abdelbari al-Arusi told reporters at an
OPEC meeting he was "optimistic" that pressure on protesters to
allow the resumption of production would see Libyan oil output
restored to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd).
"We have heard good news from the local people that they are
going to attend to the situation," Arusi said. "We don't have
any guarantees."
A mix of militias, tribesmen and political minorities
demanding a greater share of Libya's oil wealth and more
political power have shut most oilfields and ports, cutting oil
output from 1.4 million bpd five months ago.
Asked how soon after Dec. 10 Libya could get production back
to normal, the minister said: "From one week to 10 days."
Oil traders and analysts greeted the comments with some
scepticism, saying restoration of oil production and exports
after a lengthy disruption often took months to complete.
"This looks wildly optimistic," VTB Capital oil strategist
Andrey Kryuchenkov said. "I can't see Libya reopening all the
ports quickly, and then it would take much longer to get back up
to 1.5 million bpd full output."
Libya's army at the weekend told former militia fighters and
protesters to end their occupations of oilfields and ports and
allow crude exports to restart.
Arusi did not elaborate further on the reaction of the
protesters to the army's threats.
But he said local people from the same tribes as the
protesters had told the government: "If you don't open, we're
going to use force."
Libyan output has fallen to just 225,000 bpd because of
strikes at its main ports and fields.
Libya is in turmoil, with the government of Prime Minister
Ali Zeidan struggling to control dozens of former militias that
helped oust Muammar Gaddafi two years ago but have refused to
give up their arms.
