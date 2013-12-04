(Adds PM Zeidan, details, background)
By Georgina Prodhan and Ghaith Shennib
VIENNA/TRIPOLI Dec 4 Libya hopes on Dec. 10 to
reopen all its oil ports blocked by protesters over political
and financial demands and resume full production about a week
later, Oil Minister Abdelbari al-Arusi said on Wednesday.
A mix of militias, tribesmen and minorities demanding a
greater share of Libya's oil wealth and more political power
have shut most oilfields and ports, cutting oil output to
224,000 barrels a day from 1.4 million bpd in July.
Libya is facing turmoil as the government of Prime Minister
Ali Zeidan struggles to control dozens of former militias that
helped oust Muammar Gaddafi two years ago but have refused to
give up their arms.
Zeidan has been unable to end the protests so far but is
counting on rising public anger over the blockades drying up the
main source for the budget and causing power outages.
One major obstacle is that protesters are not a unified
group but rather a regional autonomy movement in the east, civil
servants seeking pay, and minorities who want their language
recognised. Those demands are hard to meet for a prime minister
weakened by political infighting.
Oil Minster Arusi told reporters at an OPEC meeting in
Vienna he was "optimistic" that pressure on protesters to allow
the resumption of production would see Libyan oil output
restored to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd).
"We have heard good news from the local people that they are
going to attend to the situation," Arusi said. "We don't have
any guarantees.
Asked how soon after Dec. 10 Libya could get production back
to normal, the minister said: "From one week to 10 days."
Zeidan said in Tripoli he was unable to confirm the comments
but said when asked whether there was a deal to reopen the ports
next week: "There is a set of measures about to be implemented
that will lead to that."
WILDLY OPTIMISTIC
Oil traders and analysts were sceptical output would resume
quickly as the government has repeatedly expressed hope months
of blockages of its main oil ports and fields would end.
Restoring oil output after lengthy disruption would take time.
"This looks wildly optimistic," VTB Capital oil strategist
Andrey Kryuchenkov said. "I can't see Libya reopening all the
ports quickly, and then it would take much longer to get back up
to 1.5 million bpd full output."
The government set a deadline last month which expired
without taking any action.
The army at the weekend called on the protesters to let oil
exports resume but this was seen as symbolic comment as the new
military, still in training, is no match for heavily-armed
militias who helped topple Gaddafi.
Last week, the oil workers' union asked a regional autonomy
leader to open Ras Lanuf port, the country's second-largest.
In the main cities Tripoli and Benghazi power went off,
worsening outages which usually start in the late afternoon.
Long queues could be seen at petrol stations in Tripoli.
