(Adds quotes, Venezuela comment)
By Alex Lawler and Rania El Gamal
VIENNA, June 2 Angola's oil minister said on
Tuesday that $80 per barrel may be right for crude, joining a
chorus of OPEC officials and delegates hoping for a further
price recovery in months to come despite a global glut.
"I would like the price (to) go up, but it is not easy,"
Jose Botelho de Vasconcelos told reporters.
OPEC meets on Friday and is widely expected to maintain its
production policy. Last November, OPEC refused to cut output and
chose instead to defend market share, adding to the supply
surplus arising from booming U.S. oil output.
The decision prompted a crash in oil prices to as low as $46
per barrel in January, although crude has recovered to $65 in
recent weeks on hopes of a slowdown in U.S. output growth.
On Monday, Saudi Arabia's oil minister Ali al-Naimi said he
saw supply thinning and demand improving although he added that
it could take time for the markets to rebalance as supply was
still seriously exceeding consumption.
Naimi gave no oil price outlook. However, several OPEC
officials who asked not to be identified told Reuters they saw
crude rising to $70-80 a barrel in coming months and 2016.
In the United States, the upcoming driving season would
encourage a further increase in demand, one of the officials
said.
LIFELINE
The message will please some of the poorer OPEC members who
suffered badly from the price crash and a drive by wealthy Gulf
OPEC countries to embark on a market-share battle with non-OPEC
producers.
But higher prices might also throw a lifeline to the
high-cost producers - some U.S. oil firms have said they would
start drilling actively again if crude went above $60 per
barrel.
"What has helped clean up the market somewhat is demand
strength, which has surprised everyone including OPEC, together
with commercial and SPR (strategic petroleum reserve)
stockpiling by China," analysts from Energy Aspects said in a
note on Tuesday.
"But China's storage needs are ultimately finite, and
unlikely to last in the same scale much beyond 2016 ... So, for
Saudi Arabia's strategy to work, prices and expectations of
future prices cannot rise too quickly, as that could reverse a
lot of the work already in motion," it added.
Brent crude oil for July was up 40 cents at $65.29 a
barrel by 1315 GMT.
Some of the poorer OPEC members, including Venezuela, had
hoped to persuade the group to cut output by bringing non-OPEC
on board. However, non-members such as Russia have shown little
willingness to coordinate their energy policies with the cartel,
meaning the dialogue has all but died down in recent weeks.
On Tuesday, Venezuela's oil minister Asdrubal Chavez issued
a statement calling for the establishment of a technical working
group between all producers.
No special meeting between Saudi Arabia and Russia is
planned for this week, although Russian energy minister
Alexander Novak is due to attend an OPEC seminar on June 3.
"It is unrealistic to ask countries to shut in the
lowest-cost production in the world so that the high-cost
production can stay, so what we are seeing is just natural
economics," the head of oil major BP, Bob Dudley, said on
Tuesday when asked whether OPEC would cut output at its meeting.
(Additional reporting by Reem Shamseddine in Vienna and Michel
Rose in Paris; Editing by Dale Hudson)