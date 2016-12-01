BAKU Dec 1 Azerbaijan has no intention of increasing crude oil output in 2017, Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said on Thursday.

In written answers to a Reuters request for comment on the OPEC deal, Aliyev said the OPEC's decision to limit output would stabilise the global oil market.

Aliyev said Azerbaijan was ready to take part in another round of OPEC talks on December 9, if invited. (Reporting by Naila Bagirova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)