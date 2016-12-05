GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks near record highs, dollar up on optimism, earnings
MOSCOW Dec 5 Azeri Energy Minister Natiq Aliyev plans to visit Vienna on Dec. 10 to take part in a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC nations, the Azeri energy ministry said on Monday.
Non-OPEC nations are expected to contribute an output cut of 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) as a part of a wider agreement with OPEC. The document finalising the agreement is due to be signed in Vienna on Dec. 10. (reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jack Stubbs)
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers showed.
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, defended its bankruptcy exit plan in court on Thursday against opponents including state regulators, shareholders, environmental activists and even former executives.