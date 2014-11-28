* Oil majors to increase borrowing to maintain dividends
LONDON, Nov 28 With oil company revenues set to
drop on the back of a rout in prices, boards will have to cut
investments and increase borrowing to maintain their cherished
dividend payouts.
OPEC's decision on Thursday not to cut production in order
to prop up oil prices sent markets reeling. Oil company shares
slumped, wiping billions off firms' market value and leaving
dividend payouts as the only solace for shareholders.
The world's top oil companies including BP, Royal
Dutch Shell, Total, ExxonMobil and
Chevron are already in the midst of a painful
belt-tightening process.
They have hacked back spending and sold assets worth around
$150 billion over the past four years, increasingly relying on
that income to reward shareholders.
The idea that companies cannot turn a profit by simply
pumping oil from the ground will be strange to anyone who has
not kept up with the industry's transformation in recent
decades.
Oil majors are employing more complex technology to open up
more marginal prospects and keep oil and gas output growing,
sending their operating costs soaring in recent years.
The realisation that oil prices could remain in the $70-$80
a barrel range for a prolonged period, after averaging around
$110 a barrel between 2011 and 2013, is putting renewed strain
on already lean balance sheets.
And as their boards prepare to present their 2015 budgets at
the beginning of the year, they face some tough choices.
BORROWING TO RISE
With a dwindling number of available assets for sale,
companies are now expected to benefit from their low gearing
levels in order to maintain dividends.
"While oil prices are below $80 the majors will be paying
dividends out of debt. They can live with higher gearing but
they will not cut dividends," said Iain Reid, analyst at BMO
Capital Markets investment bank.
"Majors could easily live with gearing of up to 40 percent
(of equity) and the market won't punish them so much because
they are resilient."
At the end of the third quarter, Shell, BP, Chevron and
Exxon all had debt-to-equity ratios well below 20 percent, while
Total's ratio was higher at 29 percent, according to the
companies' results.
COST CUTTING
As they come to terms with the new oil regime, companies
will cut spending by up to 10 percent in 2015 from a this year
and delay new project approvals.
"Projects that are under construction will move forward, but
new project will be delayed. I don't think we will see many
final investment decisions (FIDs) in the first half of 2015,"
said Jason Gammel, analyst at Jefferies..
Investors will move to safe havens such as Shell, which has
a very sound balance sheet, Gammel said.
A number of analysts expect oil and gas exploration to feel
the brunt of the cuts with up to 20 percent declines in 2015
budgets.
"This (lower oil prices) will add further pressure to
exploration budgets, as upstream players batten down the hatches
and reduce their exposure to high-risk prospects," Anthony Lobo,
UK Head of Oil & Gas at KPMG, said.
Goldman Sachs analysts estimate that European integrated oil
companies require oil at $122 a barrel to maintain their budgets
at current capital expenditure budgets.
