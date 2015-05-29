VIENNA May 29 OPEC is gearing up for a meeting
next week amid rising global demand and a reduction in supply,
which are both helping to support prices, two OPEC officials
said after pre-meeting talks.
A calmer mood among delegates compared with the last OPEC
meeting in November 2014 means it is likely to keep its
production policies unchanged despite a persisting global oil
glut.
In November last year, OPEC decided not to cut output to
defend market share to offset rising non-OPEC production,
including in the United States.
"The demand is getting better and there is a slight
reduction in the supply. Prices are improving," one of the
officials told Reuters after governors and experts discussions
in Vienna on Friday, known as the economic commission board,
which typically precedes the main meeting.
"The market has adjusted itself since the last meeting,"
said another official. The OPEC meeting is scheduled for June 5.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Rania al Gamal, writing by Dmitry
Zhdannikov; editing by Susan Thomas)