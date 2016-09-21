(Adds quotes, background)
FUJAIRAH, UAE, Sept 21 An oil meeting next week
in Algiers due to be attended by OPEC countries is aimed at
holding consultations rather than making decisions, the energy
minister of the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday.
"Wait until we meet next week," Suhail bin Mohammed
al-Mazroui told reporters. "Wait for us to discuss first before
we jump to any conclusion."
"We are not ... targeting a decision, we are meeting for
consultations," he said, adding: "We at the UAE are encouraged
and we support the joint approach between Saudi Arabia and
Russia."
Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries will meet on the sidelines of the International Energy
Forum, which groups producers and consumers, from Sept. 26-28.
Non-OPEC producer Russia is also attending the forum.
Saudi Arabia, the leading oil producer inside OPEC, and
Russia, the biggest producer outside the group, agreed in early
September to cooperate on global oil markets, saying they would
not act immediately but could limit output in the future.
"We should not drive expectations in a certain direction
prior to the meeting ... We need to be cautious not to do
something that is a quick solution," Mazroui said.
Algerian Energy Minister Noureddine Bouterfa said on Tuesday
that OPEC members could decide to hold an extraordinary meeting
to discuss oil prices immediately after their gathering in
Algiers.
OPEC and non-member producers including Russia are
discussing a deal to stabilise the oil market by at least
freezing output, although key details such as the timing and
baseline for any deal have yet to emerge.
Several producers have called for an output freeze to rein
in a supply glut that triggered a price collapse in the last two
years, hitting their income. Previous talks on an output freeze
collapsed in April.
