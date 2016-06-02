VIENNA, June 2 OPEC still has a role in managing
oil markets such as responding to short-lived supply
disruptions, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told Argus
Media in an interview.
"There could be shorter-term situations in which, in our
view, OPEC might intervene and yet other situations - such as
long-term growth of marginal barrels - in which case it should
not," Falih said ahead of a regular OPEC meeting on Thursday.
He also said the market needs to search all the time for an
equilibrium price to allow adequate investment in new production
and meet demand growth.
"And we (OPEC) need to be flexible enough to find it and to
steer the market towards it, rather than predetermine it".
