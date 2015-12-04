VIENNA Dec 4 Saudi Arabian oil minister Ali
al-Naimi said on Friday growing global demand could absorb an
expected jump in Iranian production next year while the Iran oil
minister said he expected OPEC to roll over production policies
on Friday.
Iraqi oil minister Adel Abdel Mahdi said his country would
further raise output next year after having steeply increased
production in 2015 and added rival OPEC member Iran also had the
right to increase output after Western sanctions on the country
are lifted.
Iranian oil minister Bijan Zangeneh said Tehran would be
prepared to discuss OPEC quotas or other action only when his
country reached pre-sanction oil output levels.
Naimi said he expected an easy OPEC meeting and added
everybody was free to go back to the market.
