VIENNA Dec 4 Saudi Arabian oil minister Ali al-Naimi said on Friday growing global demand could absorb an expected jump in Iranian production next year while the Iran oil minister said he expected OPEC to roll over production policies on Friday.

Iraqi oil minister Adel Abdel Mahdi said his country would further raise output next year after having steeply increased production in 2015 and added rival OPEC member Iran also had the right to increase output after Western sanctions on the country are lifted.

Iranian oil minister Bijan Zangeneh said Tehran would be prepared to discuss OPEC quotas or other action only when his country reached pre-sanction oil output levels.

Naimi said he expected an easy OPEC meeting and added everybody was free to go back to the market. (Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; Editing by Michael Urquhart)