VIENNA, June 5
VIENNA, June 5 Oil group OPEC is set on Friday
to stick by its policy of unconstrained oil output for another
six months, setting aside warnings of a second lurch lower in
prices as some members like Iran look to ramp up exports.
By agreeing to maintain its existing output ceiling, the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will renew its
support for the shock market treatment it doled out late last
year, when Saudi Arabia, the world's top exporter, said it would
no longer cut production in order to keep prices high.
With oil prices having rebounded by more than a third after
hitting a six-year low of $45 a barrel in January, officials
meeting in Vienna see little reason to tinker with a strategy
that seems to have resurrected moribund growth in world oil
consumption and put a damper on the U.S. shale boom.
"In the short term at least, this new policy is working,"
analysts at Oxford Economics said.
Nor is OPEC eager to tackle the tricky questions set to
arise in the coming months as members such as Iran and Libya
prepare to reopen the taps after years of diminished production.
Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh will press the group for
assurances that other members will give it room to add as much
as 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of supply once Western
sanctions are eased, but seems unlikely to pick a fight now.
"I don't think it's going to be that sort of discussion,"
one OPEC delegate told Reuters.
"When the production comes, this matter will settle itself,"
the delegate said. That may not occur until 2016, according to
many analysts who question how quickly Tehran will win relief
from sanctions and be allowed to sell more crude.
Libya, still afflicted by a crippling civil war, hopes to
double production to some 1 million bpd by September if key
ports resume working, but past efforts have failed to deliver a
sustained recovery in shipments.
There also appeared little interest in adjusting the group's
formal output ceiling of 30 million barrel per day (bpd) to
reflect the new reality. Output has exceeded that limit for most
of the past year, reaching 31.2 million bpd in May, its highest
in three years, according to a Reuters survey.
"If they raised the output ceiling then prices would go down
and we don't want that," said one Gulf OPEC delegate.
Oil prices are falling anyway as traders anticipate a
rollover decision and see weakening market conditions, with U.S.
futures on track for their first weekly decline since March.
The U.S. tight oil industry has been more resilient than
many had expected, with falling costs helping sustain the
revolution and possibly setting up another downward spiral.
"Balances show we are oversupplied and OPEC is in
pedal-to-the-metal mode," said Bob McNally of The Rapidan Group.
He says global Brent crude could fall back to $50 a barrel.
Notably absent from this week's agenda are efforts to push
for output constraints - even from hawks like Venezuela, which
faces deepening budget woes at prices below $100 per barrel.
