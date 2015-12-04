(Corrects fifth paragraph to kingdom, not king)
By Rania El Gamal and Alex Lawler
VIENNA Dec 4 The Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries will likely decide to roll over oil
production at its meeting on Friday, sources said, with Saudi
Arabia telling other members it has no intention of floating a
proposal for curbing output.
Three OPEC delegates and sources said the group would
maintain output without changing the current ceiling of 30
million barrels per day (bpd), sticking with its plan to defend
market share rather than shore up prices at near seven-year
lows.
The group will likely postpone a technical increase in its
ceiling to accommodate returning member Indonesia until next
year, although one source said it may make a technical
adjustment in the formal rate in order to match current output,
which is running some 1.5 million bpd higher.
They said they saw little chance of Saudi Arabia making a
formal proposal for OPEC output cuts, contingent on joint action
from non-OPEC, as reported by an industry newsletter.
At an informal meeting of ministers on Thursday, Saudi
Arabia's Ali al-Naimi said that the kingdom "is not proposing a
1 million bpd cut," one source briefed by an OPEC minister said.
"He said Saudi Arabia will keep firm in its strategy of
opposing any cut that is not previously coordinated with
non-OPEC, obviously meaning Russia."
Energy Intelligence had reported on Thursday Saudi Arabia
was prepared to support a cut of 1 million bpd by OPEC if Iraq
agreed to freeze output, Iran contributed and non OPEC members
joined the cuts too. A Saudi oil source told Reuters the report
was "baseless" but declined to elaborate.
Russia and Iraq quickly reacted by saying they had no plans
to curtail output and Iran said it was reserved to steeply ramp
up output as soon as Western sanctions on the country were
lifted because other OPEC members have been benefiting too long
from its artificially curtailed supply.
"No action will be decided as there is a huge disagreement
among members, even bigger now as oversupply is no longer mainly
coming from Gulf delegates, but from Iran, who is willing to
fight to recover its market share," the source briefed by one of
the OPEC ministers said.
While the outcome seems clear, surprises are always
possible.
One possible scenario is for OPEC to recognize the fact that
members are pumping wells in excess of the formal ceiling,
raising the group's collective quota from 30 million bpd to 31.5
million bpd, in line with the current volumes.
OPEC abandoned production quotas several years ago and most
members have been producing as much as they want with no
oversight in place to control the volumes.
Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday
OPEC shall bring its production levels close to reality.
Bringing the ceiling in line with real production could help
bridge the gap in views between OPEC and non OPEC. The two had
last cooperated almost 15 years ago to cut output and prop up
the prices following the 1998 financial crisis.
(Additional reporting by Reem Shamseddine in Vienna; Marianna
Parraga in Houston; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by
Bernard Orr)