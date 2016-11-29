(Updates and adds comments)
Nov 29 Oil futures slipped on Tuesday as Iran
and Iraq remained at loggerheads with Saudi Arabia over an oil
production cut before a long-anticipated meeting of OPEC
ministers the following day.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said
in September it hoped to cut oil output to 32.5-33.0 million
barrels per day from a record 33.64 million bpd to reduce a
global supply overhang and bolster prices.
Analysts' belief that the group would finalise a deal, if
only to save face, has been eroded in recent days after Saudi
Arabia said oil markets would balance next year even without an
OPEC output cut, sparking a last-ditch attempt to clinch a deal
at Wednesday's Vienna gathering.
Forecasts for oil prices now vary widely.
With a realistic but significant deal, prices could reach
$60 a barrel, according to the most optimistic forecast, or
barely hit $50, according to the most bearish predictions.
Some market watchers believe prices have found a floor at
around $40 a barrel and so would not fall dramatically, should
OPEC fail to strike a deal. Others believe the $40 mark could be
breached and open the way to $30 a barrel.
GOLDMAN SACHS: PRICE RISK SKEWED TO THE UPSIDE
"If the proposed OPEC production cut to 32.5 million barrels
per day is agreed to, we would expect prices to rally to the low
$50s per barrel, with observed implementation required to
support prices further. If no deal is reached, our expectation
of rising inventories through first half of 2017 would warrant
prices averaging $45 per barrel through next summer."
"With the Brent market in our view only pricing in a 30
percent probability of a deal being reached and the option
market pricing in a $6 per barrel move, we believe that a move
to below $40 per barrel would be difficult to sustain. This
suggests that price risk is likely skewed to the upside heading
into Wednesday."
BARCLAYS: CUT NOW NEEDS TO BE LARGER AS OUTPUT SOARS
"With production continuing to rise through September and
October, the implied cut needed on Nov. 30 is now larger than it
was and assigning country by country quotas appears more
difficult than first thought given arguments over the use of
secondary data for production sources. Volatility is set to be
high in the oil market in the days ahead."
"If no deal is implemented, further downward pressure is
likely. If a deal is secured then oil prices could well move
above $50 per barrel relatively quickly."
SAXO BANK: HIGH CHANCE OF 0.8-1.0 MBPD CUT
"In such a case, I see a short-term pop above $50 but at
this stage I do not see Brent break above $54/b. Once the dust
settles on the deal, the market may begin to ask questions about
compliance and a wait and see approach may be adopted during
which time the price may drift lower, but not below $45. Failure
to agree a deal should remove some of the credibility the cartel
has tried to build up since Algiers and the market response
could be a renewed sell-off towards the $40 area."
IHS ENERGY: MOST IMPORTANT OPEC MEET SINCE 1973
"A deal will be extremely challenging to deliver given
political differences between members ... An agreement of some
sort is more likely than not to emerge this week as there are
intense financial, political and credibility pressures on OPEC
to strike a deal even if it is flawed."
SEB: CHANCE OF OPEC CUT DECLINED SUBSTANTIALLY
"(The Saudi comment on Sunday) is clearly an effort by
(Energy Minister Khalid) al-Falih to prepare the market for a
no-cut outcome in order to avoid too much of a sell-off in case
of an announcement of a no-deal.
"...If OPEC this week announces that there will be no cut we
expect the oil price to trade down to $43-44/b but we don't
expect it to stay there all that long. It'll likely revert back
towards $48/b where it has averaged since the start of June."
COMMERZBANK: OIL AT $40 IF NO DEAL
"OPEC is currently producing roughly 700,000 barrels per day
more than is needed. If OPEC's present production level were
maintained, this would remain the case until mid-2017. The
market would then be balanced only at the end of 2017, assuming
that OPEC does not further increase its output. Yet experience
in recent months shows that this is unlikely, especially since
Libya and Nigeria are likely to grab every opportunity to raise
their currently subdued production to a more normal level."
PVM: A CUT FROM WHICH LEVEL?
"OPEC's current production is 33.6 to 33.8 mbpd. Once the
dust settles it is less the size of the cut and more the actual
production level that it could imply that really matters. Do not
take an announcement of a headline cut of 1 mbpd at face value.
It could still imply an OPEC production level considerably in
excess of 33 mbpd, depending on developments in Libya and
Nigeria and the speed and rigour of compliance."
JBC: RUSSIA'S INTENTIONS IN DOUBT
"Russia's possible intention to contribute to a coordinated
effort to curb the crude supply overhang remains in doubt
despite statements by its energy minister and deputy suggesting
that a freeze at current production levels would in effect be
equivalent to a cut of 200,000-300,000 b/d. This latter volume
is more or less in line with our expected annual supply growth
for 2017 of 220,000 bpd but with the recent surge in October,
Russia has in fact already reached this higher production level,
indicating that any freeze would simply be just that - holding
production steady at the recent strong level."
LATE LAST WEEK:
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH: "DEAL HIGHLY PROBABLE"
"Should OPEC just deliver a half a million barrel deal, we
see prices staying around the current levels. For prices to
firmly break over $50/barrel, OPEC would have to deliver a 1 mln
bpd cut announcement ... Oil may drop to $40 a barrel if the
cartel cannot agree to cut."
DNB MARKETS: "$40 BY CHRISTMAS IF NO DEAL"
"Saudi Arabia does not seem very happy about the prospect of
another year of oil prices below $50 per barrel and we believe
all the cartel members are aware that unless a deal is reached
the oil price could fall to $40 by Christmas."
CAPITAL ECONOMICS: "FACE-SAVING AGREEMENT LIKELY"
"In the case of a strong credible deal, with participation
from a number of large non-OPEC producers we could see prices go
into the high 50's. On the other hand, if there is no deal we
could see prices slump to below $40."
ABN AMRO - "75 PCT CHANCE OF CUT"
"If OPEC surprises with a larger cut, or can make sure that
non-OPEC producers like Russia would also cut production, then
the impact can be bigger and a jump towards $55-60 range can be
seen. However, the risk of a disappointment is much bigger. A
real failure could push prices below $41 a barrel which would
open the way towards the 2016 lows of around $30."
MACQUARIE - "DEAL HAS A 60 PCT CHANCE OF SUCCESS"
"We are reiterating our call that the OPEC deal has a 60
percent chance of success on Nov. 30 with a low $50 price range
on success and low $30 on failure.
"If OPEC fails, they will be The Boy Who Cried Wolf, Bill
Buckner and the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight all rolled into one.
Additionally, OPEC would lose jawboning power immediately and be
on its way to dissolution while members are locked in a crude
production arms race."
