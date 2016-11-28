(Adds or updates comments after weekend events)
Nov 28 Oil futures jumped on Monday after heavy
falls in the previous session, reflecting volatility as OPEC
officials try to salvage a deal to cut crude production ahead of
a long-anticipated formal meeting of the group's ministers on
Wednesday.
The 14-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries announced a preliminary deal in September to cut oil
output to 32.5-33.0 million barrels per day (bpd) from a record
33.64 million bpd now, to bolster perennially low prices.
Although doubts existed over whether the organisation,
including regional foes Saudi Arabia and Iran, could agree on
the mechanism of a cut, many market watchers believed last week
a deal would be struck if only to save the group's credibility.
But the chances of an agreement declined over the weekend
after Saudi Arabia said oil markets would balance next year even
without an OPEC deal and a meeting with non-OPEC producers such
as Russia was cancelled, sparking shuttle diplomacy to smooth
differences before Wednesday's Vienna gathering.
Analysts' forecasts for oil prices now vary widely.
With a realistic but significant deal struck, prices could
reach $60 a barrel, according to the most optimistic forecast,
or barely approach $50, according to the most bearish
prediction.
Should OPEC fail to strike a deal, prices may briefly fall
to the low $40s but return to current levels, according to the
most bullish forecast, or slide downwards to $40, opening the
door to $30 a barrel, according to other predictions.
IHS ENERGY: MOST IMPORTANT OPEC MEET SINCE 1973
"OPEC is under intense pressure to deliver on their previous
promise to cut production by around 1 million b/d to 32.5-33.0
million b/d. However, a deal will be extremely challenging to
deliver given political differences between members ... An
agreement of some sort is more likely than not to emerge this
week, as there are intense financial, political and credibility
pressures on OPEC to strike a deal even if it is flawed."
SEB: CHANCE OF OPEC CUT DECLINED SUBSTANTIALLY
"(Saudi Energy Minister) Khalid al-Falih on Sunday said that
demand will recover and prices will stabilize in 2017 even
without an intervention by OPEC. In our view this is clearly an
effort by al-Falih to prepare the market for a no-cut outcome in
order to avoid too much of a sell-off in case of an announcement
of a no-deal.
"...If OPEC this week announces that there will be no cut we
expect the oil price to trade down to $43-44/b but we don't
expect it to stay there all that long. It'll likely revert back
towards $48/b where it has averaged since the start of June."
COMMERZBANK: OIL AT $40 IF NO DEAL
"OPEC is currently producing roughly 700,000 barrels per day
more than is needed. If OPEC's present production level were
maintained, this would remain the case until mid-2017. The
market would then be balanced only at the end of 2017, assuming
that OPEC does not further increase its output. Yet experience
in recent months shows that this is unlikely, especially since
Libya and Nigeria are likely to grab every opportunity to raise
their currently subdued production to a more normal level.
"If OPEC really does decide on Wednesday not to implement
the production cut that has been promised for the past two
months, oil prices can be expected to fall towards the $40 per
barrel mark."
PVM: A CUT FROM WHICH LEVEL?
"OPEC's current production is 33.6 to 33.8 mbpd. Once the
dust settles it is less the size of the cut and more the actual
production level that it could imply that really matters. Do not
take an announcement of a headline cut of 1 mbpd at face value.
It could still imply an OPEC production level considerably in
excess of 33 mbpd, depending on developments in Libya and
Nigeria and the speed and rigour of compliance."
JBC: RUSSIA'S INTENTIONS IN DOUBT
"Russia's possible intention to contribute to a coordinated
effort to curb the crude supply overhang remains in doubt
despite statements by its energy minister and deputy suggesting
that a freeze at current production levels would in effect be
equivalent to a cut of 200,000-300,000 b/d. This latter volume
is more or less in line with our expected annual supply growth
for 2017 of 220,000 bpd but with the recent surge in October,
Russia has in fact already reached this higher production level,
indicating that any freeze would simply be just that - holding
production steady at the recent strong level."
LAST WEEK:
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH: "DEAL HIGHLY PROBABLE"
"Should OPEC just deliver a half a million barrel deal, we
see prices staying around the current levels. For prices to
firmly break over $50/barrel, OPEC would have to deliver a 1 mln
bpd cut announcement ... Oil may drop to $40 a barrel if the
cartel cannot agree to cut."
DNB MARKETS: "$40 BY CHRISTMAS IF NO DEAL"
"Saudi Arabia does not seem very happy about the prospect of
another year of oil prices below $50 per barrel and we believe
all the cartel members are aware that unless a deal is reached
the oil price could fall to $40 by Christmas."
CAPITAL ECONOMICS: "FACE-SAVING AGREEMENT LIKELY"
"In the case of a strong credible deal, with participation
from a number of large non-OPEC producers we could see prices go
into the high 50's. On the other hand, if there is no deal we
could see prices slump to below $40."
ABN AMRO - "75 PCT CHANCE OF CUT"
"If OPEC surprises with a larger cut, or can make sure that
non-OPEC producers like Russia would also cut production, then
the impact can be bigger and a jump towards $55-60 range can be
seen. However, the risk of a disappointment is much bigger. A
real failure could push prices below $41 a barrel which would
open the way towards the 2016 lows of around $30."
MACQUARIE - "DEAL HAS A 60 PCT CHANCE OF SUCCESS"
"We are reiterating our call that the OPEC deal has a 60
percent chance of success on Nov. 30 with a low $50 price range
on success and low $30 on failure.
"If OPEC fails, they will be The Boy Who Cried Wolf, Bill
Buckner and the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight all rolled into one.
Additionally, OPEC would lose jawboning power immediately and be
on its way to dissolution while members are locked in a crude
production arms race."
COMMERZBANK: "CUT BUT NOT GROUND-BREAKING"
"No ground-breaking agreement on production caps or cuts
should be expected from the OPEC meeting. The oil market is
likely to remain oversupplied for some time yet even after the
OPEC meeting, especially since U.S. oil production will soon
start rising again."
GOLDMAN SACHS: "CUT WITH 33 MLN BPD CEILING"
"For the purpose of our oil price forecast, our base case is
now that an OPEC production cut will be announced and
implemented with OPEC production at 33.0 million bpd in 1H17 and
a Russia freeze at 11.6 million bpd.
"Normalizing inventory levels will generate backwardation by
2Q17 and leads us to raise our 1Q and 2Q17 WTI price forecasts
to $55/bbl from $45/bbl and $50/bbl previously. We however
reduce our 3Q and 4Q17 forecasts to $50/bbl (from $55/bbl and
$60/bbl previously) on an expected resumption in OPEC production
growth and a U.S. shale supply response to the 1H17 rally."
BARCLAYS: "FACE-SAVING CUT"
"Now, with extra supply on the market a deal looks much more
challenging to achieve. At the same time, a stronger dollar and
far lower oil prices mean the pressure to turn the tide might be
even more intense now than in Algiers. Should a credible deal
prove out of reach, only the normal uptick in winter demand
could save the market from declining further."
JULIUS BAER: "CUT BUT NOT MEANINGFUL"
"We continue to believe that a meaningful agreement to cut
production is very unlikely. More recently, OPEC production has
risen to new record levels, showing that petro-nations are in
need of cash flows to plug budget deficits. The common
denominator for negotiations remains small and any deal would
enter rough waters shortly after signature. Historically,
sacrificing oil revenues has been too bitter a pill to swallow
for most petro-nations."
PVM OIL ASSOCIATES: "CUT BUT A FUDGE"
"A failure to agree some sort of deal would be such a
disaster that it is almost unthinkable. Having built up
expectations it would be suicidal to end the meeting in
disarray. It is also equally difficult to believe either that
Iran/Iraq or the Saudis will completely capitulate ... The most
likely outcome is therefore some sort of gruyere type fudge,
thinly covered in chocolate but delivered with conviction as a
breakthrough."
MORGAN STANLEY - "CUT WITH GROUP QUOTA"
"If OPEC fails to announce any agreement come Nov. 30, there
could be a sharp correction in prices, which OPEC knows.
Therefore, our base case remains a group quota (similar to 2012)
that lacks country specifics or leaves several notable
exemptions given the disagreements."
PETROMATRIX - "CUT/FREEZE WITH SAUDI JAW-BONING"
"A supply freeze does not seem much in pure mathematics but
if it comes with convincing statements that defacto it brings
spare capacity to zero, then it will allow the market to price a
greater risk premium...
"Given that OPEC seems to want a price range of $55/bbl to
$60/bbl it is likely that if a deal is confirmed next week, it
will also come with statements to convince the markets that a
new policy era is starting."
SOCIETE GENERALE - "REASONABLE TO EXPECT 500,000 BPD CUT"
"At this point, still without any details, our initial 'back
of the envelope' calculation for a real crude output of 0-0.5
million bpd is still reasonable. If we take the 0.25 million bpd
midpoint as the real cut, and adjust our new forecasts, we would
get a 0.25 million bpd global stockdraw in 2017."
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru and Sabina Zawadzki and
Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by Dale Hudson and Mark Potter)