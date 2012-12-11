VIENNA Dec 11 OPEC's oil exporters look set
this week to avoid a quarrel about how much crude they produce
and argue instead about who should be the group's next
secretary-general.
Oil prices are roughly where OPEC wants them - comfortably
above $100 a barrel - but there is deadlock over who should
replace Libyan Abdullah El-Badri as the public face of the
organization.
At a meeting in Vienna on Wednesday the 12-member
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is widely
expected to retain its 30 million barrel a day (bpd) output
target for the first six months of 2013.
"The world economy is weak and supply will be running ahead
of demand, which could justify a cut of around 500,000 barrels a
day, but political factors will prevent OPEC from taking any
formal action," said a senior OPEC delegate from a Gulf
producer, referring to Middle East unrest and sanctions on Iran.
"At current prices there is little incentive to change
either the 30 million OPEC-wide production target or to reduce
actual production, running around 31.0 million," said Washington
consultancy PFC Energy.
OPEC's own maths suggest that, despite oil prices at a lofty
$107 a barrel, it is pumping more than world markets need -
pointing to a potential stockbuild and the possibility of a fall
in prices at the start of next year.
Experts meeting on Monday at OPEC headquarters in Vienna
agreed that demand for OPEC crude in 2013 would average 29.7
million bpd, suggesting current output will build stocks by 1.3
million bpd on the 90 million bpd world market.
Oil inventories in industrialised OECD countries have risen
to nearly 59.6 days of future demand, according to the
International Energy Agency, significantly above the fiveyear
average for the first time in 2012.
That may spur OPEC's price hawks - Iran, Algeria and
Venezuela - to seek an assurance from Saudi Arabia, the biggest
exporter, that it will trim output should prices fall below $100
a barrel.
"Many countries have used $100 for their budgets so I think
the price now is good for us," said Iraqi Oil Minister
Abdul-Kareem Luaibi.
Saudi Arabia has filled the one-million-bpd gap left by
sanctions against Iran's nuclear programme that have sliced
exports in half, so Riyadh would be expected to cut first in the
event prices take a dive.
While agreement on output policy looks straightforward, a
decision on who to appoint secretary-general does not.
Candidates from Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia are competing to
replace the 72-year old Libyan Abdullah al-Badri, who has been
in the job 5 years.
Election requires a unanimous vote but rivalry between Saudi
on the one hand and Iran and Iraq on the other reflects
political divisions between those countries.
That is likely, said OPEC delegates, to leave al-Badri in
the job for another 6 months.
"This is a difficult situation," said Iraqi oil minister
Luaibi. "It is dangerous for the future of the organization.
This condition might affect the oil markets, I want all the
members to understand this danger."
The candidates are Saudi Arabia's OPEC governor Majid
Al-Moneef, former Iranian oil minister Gholam Hossein Nozari and
Thamir Ghadhban the energy adviser to Iraq's prime minister.
