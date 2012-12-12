VIENNA Dec 12 OPEC oil ministers meet on
Wednesday expected to hold production limits steady despite
forecasts for a fall in demand in the first half of 2013.
Ministers gather at 1000 (0900 GMT) for a scheduled two hour
meeting that is expected to wrap up at 1200.
Expectations are that the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries will retain a production target at 30
million barrels a day for the first six months of next year.
Libya's new oil minister Abdelbari al-Arusi, arriving late
on Wednesday, was the latest to back no change in policy, saying
"we're happy with production."
That may mean world oil inventories climb, putting pressure
on oil prices now near $108 a barrel.
OPEC is forecasting demand for its crude at 29.25 million
bpd in the first half compared to actual supply now from the
12-member group of 30.8 million.
Ministers are not expected to resolve a stalemate over to
elect as the group's new secretary-general. Libya's Abdullah
al-Badri is likely to be asked to stay in the post for another
six months.
