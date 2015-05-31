(Adds quotes from more delegates, background)
By Rania El Gamal and Alex Lawler
VIENNA May 31 OPEC is likely to keep its output
target unchanged when it meets on Friday because the global oil
market appears to be in good shape and prices are expected to
firm up from current levels, a senior Gulf OPEC delegate told
Reuters.
Two more OPEC delegates said they expect no change in policy
on June 5 when oil ministers from the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are scheduled to meet in
Vienna.
Oil prices have rallied after falling to a near six-year low
close to $45 a barrel in January due to a global glut. Brent
crude settled at $65.56 on Friday, up $2.98, or 4.8
percent, on the day.
"It is unlikely that OPEC will make a decision regarding its
production ceiling for two reasons: the first one that Russia
and other non-OPEC producers have expressed their non-desire to
cooperate in any idea of a production cut," the Gulf delegate
said on Sunday.
"And the second one is that the market is firming up. Prices
are expected to continue at current levels and most likely will
go higher. Demand is also strong and the inventories are
balanced. The market seems to be in good shape," the delegate
said.
Crude oil inventories are above the five-year average but
oil products stocks are within the five-year average, the
delegate added.
"At the end, of course the final decision will be made by
the ministers when they meet," the senior Gulf delegate added.
Two officials from other OPEC producers made similar
remarks.
"I don't think there will be any changes," said an official
from an African OPEC member, referring to OPEC's output policy
decision on June 5.
"Prices ... are within $60-$65, at least they are improving
from where they were at before," another Gulf OPEC delegate
said. "There is still an oversupply in the market, but the
oversupply is less than what it was in November."
OPEC refused to cut output to shore up prices at its last
meeting in November despite the glut, seeking to defend market
share against higher-cost producers such as the United States.
It left its output target at 30 million barrels per day.
The decision exacerbated the price fall from as high as $115
in June 2014.
However, early signs of slowing production in the United
States and higher-than-expected growth in demand have helped
drive the rally in prices from January's low.
(Editing by Susan Thomas/Ruth Pitchford)