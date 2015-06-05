(Adds comment from OPEC secretary-general)
By Alex Lawler and Rania El Gamal
VIENNA, June 5 Oil group OPEC agreed to stick by
its policy of unconstrained output for another six months on
Friday, setting aside warnings of a second lurch lower in prices
as some members such as Iran look to ramp up exports.
Concluding a meeting with no apparent dissent, Saudi Arabian
oil minister Ali al-Naimi said OPEC had rolled over its current
output ceiling, renewing support for the shock market treatment
it doled out late last year when the world's top supplier said
it would no longer cut output to keep prices high.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will
meet again on Dec. 4, Naimi said.
With oil prices having rebounded by more than a third after
hitting a six-year low of $45 a barrel in January, officials
meeting in Vienna saw little reason to tinker with a strategy
that seems to have resurrected moribund growth in world oil
consumption and put a damper on the U.S. shale boom.
"You'll be surprised how amicable the meeting was," a
visibly pleased Naimi told reporters after the meeting.
Oil prices rose by nearly $1 a barrel after the decision,
paring some of this week's losses on news that OPEC had not
raised its output ceiling to match current output levels that
are much higher, as a handful of analysts had suggested.
Friday's decision defers discussion of several tricky
questions set to arise in the coming months as members such as
Iran and Libya prepare to reopen the taps after years of
diminished production.
Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh had promised to press
the group for assurances that other members would give Tehran
room to add as much as 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of supply
once Western sanctions are eased. But most delegates saw little
reason for Tehran to pick a fight now.
"When the production comes, this matter will settle itself,"
one OPEC delegate told Reuters. That may not occur until 2016,
according to many analysts who question how quickly Tehran will
win relief from sanctions and be allowed to sell more crude.
Libya, still afflicted by a crippling civil war, hopes to
double production to some 1 million bpd by September if key
ports resume working, but past efforts have failed to deliver a
sustained recovery in shipments.
U.S. oil is on track for its first weekly decline
since March as traders weigh deteriorating physical market
conditions. But prices are still $15 off their lows, and some
analysts see further gains ahead.
"The markets are moving in OPEC's favour," said Dr. Gary
Ross, executive chairman of PIRA Energy Group. "Prices are
stimulating robust demand growth and slowing capex. This was the
objective of the Saudi strategy and it's working."
OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri, speaking to
reporters after the meeting, said he saw the oil market as "very
positive".
"The economy is growing, demand is growing. We see non-OPEC
supply is not growing as in the past," Badri said.
DON'T RAISE THE ROOF
OPEC output has exceeded the group's 30 million bpd ceiling
for most of the past year, reaching 31.2 million bpd in May, its
highest in three years, according to a Reuters survey.
Notably absent from this week's agenda were efforts to push
for output constraints - even from hawks such as Venezuela,
which faces deepening budget woes at prices below $100 per
barrel.
While oil ministers have maintained a relentlessly upbeat
attitude this week, some analysts see dark clouds gathering.
The U.S. tight oil industry has been more resilient than
many had expected, with falling costs helping sustain the
revolution and possibly setting up another downward spiral.
"Balances show we are oversupplied and OPEC is in
pedal-to-the-metal mode," said Bob McNally, founder and
president of Washington-based consultancy The Rapidan Group. He
said Brent crude could fall back to $50 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Rania El Gamal, Reem Shamseddine and
Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Dale
Hudson)