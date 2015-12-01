(Adds quote from Naimi, Iran)
By Rania El Gamal and Reem Shamseddine
VIENNA Dec 1 OPEC is heading for a tough
meeting this week, delegates and officials said on Tuesday, as
country members pump record volumes amid an uncertain demand
outlook and as the prospects of a U.S. interest rate hike could
push oil prices even lower.
"It will be tough," one OPEC source said, referring to the
meeting in Vienna on Friday, which is widely expected by OPEC
insiders and watchers to stay the course and roll over existing
output policies.
Saudi Arabia's oil minister Ali al-Naimi rebuffed questions
after his arrival in Vienna on Tuesday. When asked if Saudi's
strategy of defending its market share is working, Naimi
responded with questions: "Which strategy?.. Who said we are
keeping market share?"
Many non-Gulf OPEC delegates have complained the Saudis
impose their views on the organisation.
On Tuesday, Naimi said of the meeting: "We will be there, we
will listen and then decide."
A year ago, Saudi Arabia pushed through an OPEC decision to
pump more oil and defend market share against surging rival
suppliers. The policy has somewhat reduced the pace of the U.S.
shale oil boom and non-OPEC supplies are set to decline next
year.
But it won't be enough to stop the glut from increasing as
non-OPEC Russia and OPEC member Iraq have steeply raised supply.
Oil prices have more than halved to $45 per barrel from as
much as $115 a barrel some 18 months ago.
A second OPEC source said he expected more downward pressure
on oil prices if the United States raised its interest rates in
December, helping the dollar to extend gains from its recent
peaks.
He said oil prices could fall as low as $35 a barrel.
DISAGREEMENTS
Several sources pointed to last week's disagreements over
the global demand outlook when OPEC's experts met in Vienna
ahead of the ministerial meeting this week.
A third source said OPEC's traditional price hawks Iran,
Algeria and Venezuela as well as more moderate Ecuador and Iraq
have questioned the OPEC secretariat's upbeat demand growth
outlook for next year of 1.25 million barrels per day.
They said they thought demand growth would in fact amount to
just 1 million bpd, a big slowdown from this year when demand
growth is expected to exceed 1.7 million bpd.
Meanwhile, output from top global producers is showing no
sign of abating and two OPEC sources said they believed the
market would not rebalance before late 2016 or early 2017.
Saudi Arabia's own output edged up in November to 10.25
million bpd despite seasonal patterns which usually reduce
demand for crude for domestic burn in winter months.
Iraq's oil exports rose in November to a decades-high
average of 3.37 million bpd. Russian oil production
hit a new post-Soviet high in October.
Iran, which is expected raise supply next year if sanctions
are lifted, sent a letter to OPEC ahead of Friday's meeting
urging members to respect the production ceiling of 30 million
bpd, the country's Mehr news agency reported.
"OPEC meets on Dec. 4 and we expect the current status quo
to persist. Saudi Arabia is in no mood to cut output," analysts
from Energy Aspect said in a note on Tuesday.
(Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Michael Urquhart)