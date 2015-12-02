* Iran doesn't see Saudis, other Gulf members cutting output
* Senior OPEC delegate says no cut without non-OPEC
* Venezuela, Iran push OPEC to lower production
* Russia maintains Nov output at post-Soviet record
(Updates with senior OPEC delegate, price falls)
By Alex Lawler and Vladimir Soldatkin
VIENNA, Dec 2 Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies
will reject calls from fellow OPEC members to cut oil output,
Iran said on Wednesday, two days before the group meets amid
falling prices and a worsening global glut.
"It is unlikely that these countries voluntarily cut their
output," Iran's OPEC governor Mehdi Asali told Iranian news
agency Shana. Iran is preparing to ramp up output after an
expected lifting of Western sanctions on Tehran next year, and
wants OPEC to accommodate the new volumes.
Oil prices extended losses to almost 5 percent with U.S.
crude falling below $40 per barrel after a senior OPEC
delegate told Reuters he saw a slim chance of cuts given a lack
of a deal with non-OPEC producers and the prospects of higher
Iranian output.
"If OPEC cuts production and Iran raises its production then
you didn't achieve anything," the senior delegate, who asked not
to be named, said.
OPEC is widely expected to stick to its policies - enforced
by Saudi Arabia's oil minister Ali al-Naimi a year ago - of
defending market share by pumping record volumes to drive rival,
higher-cost producers out of the market.
While the Saudis can claim a partial victory over the U.S.
shale oil boom, production from top non-OPEC rival Russia
continues to surprise on the upside and OPEC members Iraq and
Iran are set to add new barrels. World oil stockpiles are at a
record, according to the International Energy Agency.
Iran has also asked OPEC to respect the ceiling of 30
million bpd, while Venezuela has said it will push for a 5
percent output cut at the meeting.
Three other OPEC delegates told Reuters they saw no
indication that an agreement on cuts would be reached on Friday.
OPEC price hawks like Iran and Venezuela have been calling
for cuts since last year but have not volunteered to reduce
output themselves, meaning the burden would have to be carried
by Saudi Arabia alone.
Arriving in Vienna on Tuesday, Naimi said he would listen to
other members, many of whom are complaining about oil prices
that have fallen to near six year lows of close to $43 a barrel
from as high as $115 some 18 months ago.
OPEC's own basket of crude grades has been trading at below
$40 since mid-November, the weakest since early 2009.
OVERSUPPLY CRISIS
For Saudi Arabia, the prospects of big fiscal deficits has
already prompted officials to float the idea of potentially
unpopular reforms, including introducing value added tax and
cutting energy subsidies.
Reduced oil revenue is also causing some of the influential
business class to push Riyadh to quickly find an end to its
expensive war in Yemen, the kingdom's biggest strategic gambit
in decades, and one that defines King Salman's foreign policy.
However, while it has made steps to cut excess expenditure,
the government has indicated it will use its vast foreign
reserves and low debt levels to keep capital spending high in
coming budgets to maintain private sector growth.
"Their financial position does not suggest any urgency,"
Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday, adding the Saudis would oppose
an OPEC cut as it would only benefit rival suppliers.
The decline in oil prices in the past months was steep
enough to deal a severe blow to the U.S. oil industry - where
production costs are some of the highest in the world.
But outside the United States the there are few signs of a
slowdown in supply, prompting many commentators to predict that
the glut would not clear before 2017 despite robust demand.
Fresh data on Wednesday showed Russia held its output steady
in November at a post-Soviet high.
Russia's top state bank Sberbank said it saw no chance of a
cut on Friday: "This, of course, would raise prices but would
also give U.S. shale producers an opportunity to hedge their
output and prolong the oversupply crisis rather than solving
it".
