* Falih first in Vienna, visits OPEC headquarters
* Many fellow OPEC ministers to arrive much later
* Expectations low ahead of meeting on Thursday
By Alex Lawler, Rania El Gamal and Reem Shamseddine
VIENNA, May 31 For OPEC watchers, every little
detail matters.
When the oil producer group holds its half-yearly meetings,
what time the ministers arrive in Vienna, how they speak and
which hotel they stay in - anything will be analysed in an
attempt to predict its policies.
So it was seen as a sign that new Saudi Energy Minister
Khalid al-Falih takes OPEC seriously when he turned up in the
Austrian capital on Monday, three days before the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' upcoming discussions.
But Falih will have little opportunity to see fellow
ministers ahead of Thursday's meeting. Many of them, including
those from Iran and Venezuela, won't show up in Vienna until
midday or even late on Wednesday.
For veteran OPEC watcher Gary Ross, founder of New
York-based consultancy PIRA, that signals expectations should be
low as far as OPEC policy is concerned.
"These guys are not exactly getting along these days," Ross
said. "OPEC is becoming far less important. We are entering an
era when market management will be non-existent".
OPEC last decided to change output in December 2008, when it
cut supply amid slowing demand due to a global financial crisis.
By contrast, between 1998 and 2008, OPEC made 27 changes to
output.
For decades, Saudi Arabia, Vienna-based OPEC's largest
producer and de facto leader, had a preferred range for oil
prices and, if unhappy, would try to orchestrate a group-wide
production cut or increase.
But a technology-driven spike in non-OPEC output such as
that of U.S. shale and growing fuel efficiency led Riyadh to
conclude that the era of fast oil growth might be ending.
In the past two years, Riyadh has stuck to a strategy of
fighting for market share, thinking that pumping more oil now at
low prices is better than producing less in the future.
"We think continuity will carry the day at the June OPEC
meeting in Vienna. The only real uncertainty is how divisive the
meeting will be and how much discord will be put on public
display," said Helima Croft, head of commodity strategy at RBC
Capital Markets.
FIGHT FOR SHARE
Unlike his predecessor, Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi,
Falih has a much larger portfolio overseeing energy, industry,
mining, atomic power and renewables.
On Tuesday, Falih visited OPEC headquarters to meet
Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri, staying for 90 minutes in a
clear display that despite being a busy man, he has time for the
producer group.
"There are times when you need OPEC and when you don't. You
only need OPEC when you have major oversupply and OPEC doesn't
want prices to crash any further," Ross said.
Oil prices have recovered to around $50 per barrel in recent
weeks from their lowest in a decade of $27 per barrel in January
- but are still far below the $115 seen in June 2014.
Prices crashed after Saudi Arabia increased production to an
all-time high to fight for market share with higher-cost
producers, including U.S. shale firms.
The drop in prices also badly hurt fellow OPEC members, with
production declining from Nigeria to Venezuela.
Iraq and Iran, however, kept pushing production higher as
Baghdad sees recent investments by oil majors pay off and Tehran
regains market share after the lifting of some Western sanctions
in January.
Falih's ultimate boss, Saudi Deputy Crown Price Mohammad bin
Salman, has said Saudi Arabia may raise production further if
other members don't restrain their output increases.
"As long as Mohammed bin Salman is in charge, I don't think
anything reasonable (OPEC action) can happen. This policy has
hurt not only the exporting countries, but companies and the
industry," a non-Gulf delegate said.
(Additional reporting and writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing
by Dale Hudson)