* Iraq says circumstances good for a deal
* Saudi-Iran experts meeting ahead of Algiers
* Russia says could in theory cut output
DUBAI/LONDON, Sept 22 As far as OPEC
decision-making is concerned, Algeria, which plays host to oil
ministers next week, has always been the land of surprises.
The last two meetings of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) held in Algeria -- in 2004 and 2008
-- shocked the market with unexpected production cuts to prop up
prices.
The stars could align for OPEC again next week when its
ministers return to Algiers and look ready to curb output for
the first time in eight years, according to OPEC officials and
sources.
Saudi Arabia and Iran, arch-rivals in oil markets and in
politics, are sending conciliatory signals that they want to
work together, along with Russia which is involved in talks
although not a member of OPEC. This comes despite their backing
for different sides in conflicts in Yemen and Syria.
Behind the scenes, OPEC experts are trying to work out
last-minute details for an output-limiting deal that would
impress the market but also allow oil ministers to claim
victories at home in front of their respective domestic
audiences.
"This time I think (things are) a little bit different
because circumstances are a little bit better, helping
(producers) to reach a deal," Iraq's OPEC governor Falah Alamri
said on Thursday.
He said OPEC had to act when it meets Russia on the
sidelines of an energy producers and consumers conference in
Algeria next week simply because current oil prices at $45-50
per barrel were not acceptable to the group's members.
Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Russia have all ramped up
output to historic highs over the past year to fight for market
share with higher-cost producers such as the United States where
production has been declining due to low oil prices.
Iraq is seen as one of key stumbling blocks to a global oil
production deal given that it wants to increase output further
next year, while Russia and Iran have probably both hit peak
capacity and Saudis have never tested higher production levels.
But Alamri said Iraq would not kill the deal: "We are not
intending to flood the market, we are intending to support the
market.... we will not participate in any action that will
reduce the price."
OPEC EXPERTS MEETING
OPEC last reduced supply in 2008 when the global economic
crisis crippled demand.
The first attempt at an output freeze deal between OPEC and
Russia collapsed earlier this year after the Saudis said Iran
needed to contribute to it as production recovered following the
end to Western sanctions in January.
Tehran has argued its production needs to reach pre-sanction
levels before it agrees to any action. In the past three months,
Iranian oil output has stagnated but Tehran is still insisting
on certain exemptions from any OPEC deals to curb supplies.
Saudi Arabian and Iranian OPEC officials are meeting in
Vienna this week, according to sources, to try to figure out the
shape of a possible output deal.
"It seems that they all want to get some sort of consensus
in Algiers. You can see that in the amount of meetings and
diplomacy taking place. There is a real push," an OPEC source
said.
Other sources said the main debate was about baseline
production figures from which output could be frozen or cut.
OPEC has two sets of figures, estimates by countries
themselves and estimates by independent market experts known as
secondary sources.
The latter estimates have recently been lower and a more
accurate reflection of actual production numbers. Gulf producers
are insisting on using these in any output deal, according to
sources, in order to help better monitor supply levels.
One OPEC source familiar with discussions suggested that if
output was frozen at levels seen at the start the year or the
average of the first six months of 2016, it would effectively
represent a cut from current real production levels.
"Logically speaking, it could be viewed as a cut if (all)
agreed on using secondary sources," the OPEC source said.
Several other OPEC sources said that Libya and Nigeria could
be granted exemptions as their output is curtailed by unrest.
SCENE OF SURPRISES
OPEC's last two meetings in Algeria produced surprise,
bullish outcomes.
In the city of Oran in December 2008, ministers emerged from
hours of talks to announce a huge supply cut of 4.2 million
barrels per day (bpd), causing prices to jump. The number
actually included earlier cutbacks from previous meetings in the
year.
And in 2004, when growing Chinese demand was straining
supply, OPEC met in Algiers and announced a surprise supply cut.
Prices jumped and within weeks the decision was reversed.
Now, OPEC produces a third of global crude or around 33.5
million barrels per day with Russia and the United States
producing around 10-11 million bpd each.
Record OPEC production has led to a massive spike in global
oil stocks, currently standing at over 3 billion barrels.
The International Energy Agency said this month oil supply
will outpace demand at least until the second half of 2017,
meaning prices will remain depressed and further stretching the
budgets of OPEC producers and Russia.
Several OPEC officials have publicly suggested levels by
which global output shall drop to help prices recover.
Algeria's oil minister said this week supply should be
reduced by at least one million bpd. Russia said it was in
theory ready to cap output by 5 percent.
OPEC's secretary general has said the output freeze deal
shall last to October 2017.
"It is the closest OPEC has come to a deal in a long time
but of course challenges remain and the elephant in the room is
Iran and to a certain extent Iraq," said Amrita Sen from Energy
Aspects.
She said that if OPEC cut output by 1 million bpd it would
help rebalance the market as it would reduce stocks by 290-330
million barrels over the course of the year, even if U.S.
production started to recover due to higher oil prices.
