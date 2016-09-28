* Falih says Iran can produce at maximum that makes sense
* Iran wants much higher share of OPEC production
* Saudi economic problems aggravate situation
By Rania El Gamal and Alex Lawler
ALGIERS, Sept 28 OPEC might still agree an oil
output-limiting deal later this year after failing to do so in
Algeria this week as the economic problems of its de-facto
leader Saudi Arabia force Riyadh to cede more ground to
arch-rival Iran.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Tuesday Iran,
Nigeria and Libya would be allowed to produce "at maximum levels
that make sense" as part of any output limits which could be set
as early as the next OPEC meeting in November.
That represents a strategy shift for Riyadh, which has
previously said it would reduce output only if every other OPEC
and non-OPEC producer followed suit. Iran has argued it should
be exempt from such limits as its production recovers after the
lifting of EU sanctions.
The Saudi and Iranian economies depend heavily on oil but in
a post-sanctions environment, Iran is suffering less pressure
from the halving in crude prices since 2014.
Riyadh, on the other hand, faces a second year of record
budget deficits and is being forced to cut the salaries of
government employees.
"Does the salary cut indicate the Saudis are ready for a
fight or does it indicate that they are ready for a deal," said
an OPEC source from a Middle Eastern producer, when asked about
the Saudi shift.
Saudi Arabia is by far the largest OPEC producer with output
of more than 10.7 million barrels per day (bpd), on par with
Russia and the United States. Together, the three largest global
producers extract a third of the world's oil.
Iran's production has been stagnant at 3.6 million bpd in
the past three months, close to pre-sanctions levels although
Tehran says it wants to ramp up output to more than 4 million
bpd when foreign investments in its fields kick in.
"Iran is not losing as much as Saudi. They are in a stronger
position," an OPEC source travelling to Algeria this week said
when asked about the shifting dynamic within OPEC.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will
hold informal talks at 1400 GMT on Wednesday followed by a
formal, regular meeting on Nov. 30.
UNREALISTIC DEAL
Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Tuesday OPEC
would try to reach a deal by November, while ruling out a
compromise this week to address the glut.
At $45 per barrel, oil prices are well below the budget
requirements of most OPEC nations. But attempts to reach an
output deal have also been complicated by political rivalry
between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which are fighting several
proxy-wars in the Middle East, including in Syria and Yemen.
OPEC sources have said Saudi Arabia offered to reduce its
output from summer peaks of 10.7 million bpd to around 10.2
million if Iran agreed to freeze production at around current
levels of 3.6-3.7 million bpd.
For Gary Ross, a veteran OPEC watcher and founder of
U.S.-based think tank PIRA, the offer was clearly unacceptable
for Iran given that the Saudis have raised production steeply in
recent years to compete for market share with U.S. shale
production while Iran's output was limited by sanctions.
"Given the anti-Iranian sentiment in the kingdom, it is very
difficult for Saudi Arabia to do anything in OPEC which looks
too beneficial to Iran," Ross said.
"The salary cut highlights the urgency of the national
transformation plan. If the Saudis did something aggressive to
oil prices at this time, it would go against this urgency."
Falih said on Tuesday he saw no need for significant output
cuts as the market was rebalancing itself. He added that Saudi
Arabia was investing in additional spare capacity and could
withstand the current trend in oil prices.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Markey and Lamine Chikhi;
Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)