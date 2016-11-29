* OPEC experts could not agree details in Monday talks
* Saudi Falih not expected in Vienna until late Tuesday
* Algeria, Venezuela seeking Russian accord in Moscow
* Goldman doesn't see oil staying below $40 even if no deal
By Ahmad Ghaddar and Vladimir Soldatkin
VIENNA, Nov 29 Iran and Iraq are resisting
pressure from Saudi Arabia to curtail oil production, making it
hard for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
to reach a global output-limiting deal when it meets on
Wednesday.
OPEC sources told Reuters a meeting of experts in Vienna on
Monday failed to bridge differences between OPEC's de facto
leader, Saudi Arabia, and the group's second- and third-largest
producers over the mechanics of output cuts.
"The revival of Iran's lost share in the oil market is the
national will and demand of Iranian people," Iranian news agency
Shana quoted the country's oil minister Bijan Zanganeh, who was
due to arrive in Vienna later on Tuesday, as saying.
OPEC, which accounts for a third of global oil production,
agreed in September to cap output at around 32.5-33.0 million
barrels per day versus the current 33.64 million bpd to prop up
oil prices, which have halved since mid-2014.
Iran has argued it wants to raise production to regain
market share lost under Western sanctions, when its political
arch-rival Saudi Arabia increased output.
In recent weeks, Riyadh offered to cut its own output by 0.5
million bpd, according to OPEC sources, and suggested Iran limit
production at below 4 million bpd. Tehran has sent mixed signals
including that it wanted to produce 4.2 million bpd.
Iraq has also been pressing for higher output limits, saying
it needs more money to fight the militant group Islamic State.
The argument between Iraq and Saudi Arabia mainly focuses on
whether Baghdad should use its own output estimates to limit
production or rely on lower figures from OPEC's experts.
As tensions within OPEC mounted, Saudi Energy Minister
Khalid al-Falih said at the weekend that oil markets would
rebalance even without an output-limiting pact. He had
previously said Riyadh was keen for a deal.
Falih was not expected to land in Vienna before Tuesday
evening, leaving little time for traditional pre-meeting
discussions with other ministers.
GOLDMAN SEES DEFICIT
Some analysts including Morgan Stanley and Macquarie have
said oil prices will correct sharply if OPEC fails to reach a
deal, potentially going as low as $35 per barrel.
Brent crude edged down on Tuesday to trade near $48.
Goldman Sachs, one of the most active banks in oil trading,
said on Tuesday it saw prices averaging $45 a barrel until
mid-2017 even without any OPEC deal and added the market was
likely to move into a deficit in the second half of 2017.
A year ago, Goldman was saying a global glut would push oil
prices to around $20. Prices fell to multi-year lows of $27 per
barrel in January 2016.
Besides disagreements with Iran and Iraq, Saudi Arabia has
also signalled it was unhappy with Russia's position.
Oil ministers from OPEC members Algeria and Venezuela were
due in Moscow on Tuesday in a final attempt to persuade non-OPEC
Russia to take part in cuts instead of merely freezing output,
which has reached new highs in the past year.
The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin spoke to Iranian
President Hassan Rouhani and both highlighted "the importance of
OPEC's efforts to cap production as a key measure to stabilise
global oil markets". It did not say what Russia could contribute
to the effort.
