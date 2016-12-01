(Repeats NOV 30 story) VIENNA, Nov 30 Below is a table showing oil output cuts agreed at a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna on Wednesday. Cuts are from October production levels. Country Targeted Jan 2017 Cut in thousands of bpd output in mln bpd Algeria 1.039 -50 Angola 1.673 -80 Ecuador 0.522 -26 Gabon 0.193 -9 Indonesia suspended Iran 3.797 +90 Iraq 4.351 -210 Kuwait 2.707 -131 Libya exempt Nigeria exempt Qatar 0.618 -30 Saudi 10.058 -486 UAE 2.874 -139 Venezuela 1.972 -95 (Compiled by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)