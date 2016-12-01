Asia gasoline refiners set to recover after glut
* Asia gasoline refining margins approach 10-month high in Jan
(Repeats NOV 30 story) VIENNA, Nov 30 Below is a table showing oil output cuts agreed at a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna on Wednesday. Cuts are from October production levels. Country Targeted Jan 2017 Cut in thousands of bpd output in mln bpd Algeria 1.039 -50 Angola 1.673 -80 Ecuador 0.522 -26 Gabon 0.193 -9 Indonesia suspended Iran 3.797 +90 Iraq 4.351 -210 Kuwait 2.707 -131 Libya exempt Nigeria exempt Qatar 0.618 -30 Saudi 10.058 -486 UAE 2.874 -139 Venezuela 1.972 -95 (Compiled by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Asia gasoline refining margins approach 10-month high in Jan
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.
FORT BERTHOLD, North Dakota, Jan 27 When the U.S. oil boom hit North Dakota a decade ago, wells sprang up quickly on the edges of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, an expanse of prairie and rolling hills three times larger than Los Angeles.