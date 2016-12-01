VIENNA, Dec 1 Below is a table showing oil output cuts agreed at a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna on Wednesday. Changes in thousands of barrels per day (second column) are from October production levels. For the main story, click on Country Targeted Change Production Reference Percentage Jan 2017 in Oct 2016 in productio change from output in thousan mln bpd n level ref. prod. mln bpd ds of level bpd Algeria 1.039 -50 1.089 1.089 -4.59 Angola 1.673 -78 1.586 1.751 -4.57 Ecuador 0.522 -26 0.548 0.548 -4.74 Gabon 0.193 -9 0.202 0.202 -4.46 Indonesia* suspended 0.750 0.750 Iran 3.797 +90 3.707 3.975 +2.26 Iraq 4.351 -210 4.561 4.561 -4.60 Kuwait 2.707 -131 2.838 2.838 -4.62 Libya* exempt 0.528 0.351 Nigeria* exempt 1.628 1.594 Qatar 0.618 -30 0.648 0.648 -4.63 Saudi 10.058 -486 10.544 10.544 -4.61 UAE 2.874 -139 3.013 3.013 -4.61 Venezuela 1.972 -95 2.067 2.067 -4.60 TOTAL 29.804 33.709 33.931 * Taken from internal OPEC documents prepared ahead of Wednesday's meeting and seen by Reuters (Compiled by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Lisa Barrington; editing by Dale Hudson)