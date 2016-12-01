VIENNA, Dec 1 Below is a table showing oil output
cuts agreed at a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries in Vienna on Wednesday.
Changes in thousands of barrels per day (second column) are from
October production levels.
Country Targeted Change Production Reference Percentage
Jan 2017 in Oct 2016 in productio change from
output in thousan mln bpd n level ref. prod.
mln bpd ds of level
bpd
Algeria 1.039 -50 1.089 1.089 -4.59
Angola 1.673 -78 1.586 1.751 -4.57
Ecuador 0.522 -26 0.548 0.548 -4.74
Gabon 0.193 -9 0.202 0.202 -4.46
Indonesia* suspended 0.750 0.750
Iran 3.797 +90 3.707 3.975 +2.26
Iraq 4.351 -210 4.561 4.561 -4.60
Kuwait 2.707 -131 2.838 2.838 -4.62
Libya* exempt 0.528 0.351
Nigeria* exempt 1.628 1.594
Qatar 0.618 -30 0.648 0.648 -4.63
Saudi 10.058 -486 10.544 10.544 -4.61
UAE 2.874 -139 3.013 3.013 -4.61
Venezuela 1.972 -95 2.067 2.067 -4.60
TOTAL 29.804 33.709 33.931
* Taken from internal OPEC documents prepared ahead of Wednesday's
meeting and seen by Reuters
(Compiled by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Lisa Barrington; editing by Dale
Hudson)