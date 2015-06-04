(Adds comment from OPEC secretary-general)
VIENNA, June 4 Indonesia hopes to rejoin OPEC by
the oil producer group's next meeting in around six months'
time, Energy Minister Sudirman Said said on Thursday.
Last month, the minister said the country's President Joko
Widodo had agreed to a plan for Indonesia to rejoin the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, over six
years after Southeast Asia's biggest crude producer left the
group.
"We didn't withdraw our membership, we just suspended it,"
Said told reporters in Vienna ahead of OPEC's meeting on Friday
in which the group is expected to agree on maintaining its
current production ceiling for the next six months.
He said OPEC, of which 12 countries are currently members,
would discuss the request soon.
"There is no requirement at OPEC to be a net exporter to be
able to be a member," the minister added.
OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri, however, said he
had received nothing official from Jakarta.
Indonesia was the only Asian OPEC member for nearly 50 years
before leaving the group in early 2009 as oil prices hit a
record high. Rising domestic demand and falling production
turned it into the net oil importer it remains currently.
Full OPEC members must be net oil exporters, but so-called
associate members can be admitted under some circumstances,
according to OPEC's statues.
Said said Indonesia could help "bridge the gap" between oil
producing and consuming nations by re-joining the group, and was
looking at opportunities to work and develop resources in OPEC
countries.
"We also intend to develop renewables," he said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Alex Lawler; Writing by
Dale Hudson)