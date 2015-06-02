(Adds details, analyst comment)
DUBAI, June 2 Iran will try to persuade OPEC
countries to reverse production increases they implemented to
fill a gap left by sanctions on Iran, the country's OPEC
delegate Mehdi Asali was quoted as saying, ahead of a potential
nuclear deal that could see sanctions lifted.
Iran, once the second-largest producer in the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia,
has seen its exports halved since 2012 to just over 1 million
barrels per day (bpd) due to sanctions imposed by the European
Union and the United States.
"Production decreases for those countries which raised their
production during Iran's relative absence will be a topic of
discussion at the 167th meeting (of OPEC)," the Shana news
agency quoted Iran's OPEC delegate as saying on Monday evening.
"Some countries, which increased their production in the
last two or three years during sanctions on Iran and insecurity
in North Africa, are now not willing to reduce their
production," he said, ahead of an OPEC meeting in Vienna on
Friday.
Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh made similar
comments in April, but Gulf OPEC members, including Saudi
Arabia, have refused to cut output.
The Islamic Republic hopes to quickly boost crude exports by
as much as 1 million bpd if Tehran and six major powers finalise
a nuclear agreement by a June 30 deadline, but oil industry
experts say that figure is likely to be unrealistic.
"My view is that within maybe 6 to 9 months they could add
up to 800,000 bpd -- so not as much or as quickly as they say,"
Robin Mills, non-resident fellow for energy at the Brookings
Doha Center, said.
"They won't get back to pre-sanctions level immediately, as
they must have lost some capacity since then."
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark
Potter)