VIENNA Nov 26 Iranian Oil Minister Bijan
Zangeneh said on Wednesday OPEC needs to show unity in the face
of growing oversupply in oil markets and added that non-OPEC
members also should participate in any output cuts.
Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) meet on Thursday in Vienna.
Impromptu talks between Saudi Arabia, fellow OPEC member
Venezuela and oil powers Russia and Mexico yielded no agreement
on Tuesday on how to address a growing oil glut.
