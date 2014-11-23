VIENNA Nov 23 Iran will try to persuade Saudi
Arabia to cut oil production when the oil ministers from the two
OPEC members meet this week in Vienna, Iran's semi-official Mehr
news agency reported on Sunday citing a television interview
with the country's oil minister.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets
on Nov. 27 to set its output policy and some of its members have
called for output cuts to shore up oil prices.
Brent crude oil has lost about 30 percent of its
value since June to around $80 a barrel because of abundant
supplies and weakening demand.
"Iran's oil minister will meet his Saudi counterpart in
Vienna to persuade the oil giant for cuts in oil production and
supply," Mehr reported.
But an agreement on an OPEC output cut at this week's
meeting is uncertain. Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil
exporter, has yet to say whether it supports one.
OPEC delegates expect a difficult meeting, and analysts are
split over the outcome.
Iran's oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said he would meet with
his Saudi counterpart Ali al-Naimi in Vienna to talk about
market share as Tehran aims to boost its oil exports if
sanctions against it end, according to the official news agency
IRNA on Thursday.
Iran has said the steep fall in oil prices this year is the
result of deliberate moves by some exporters which have kept
production high to undermine Tehran's sanctions-hit economy.
The country is struggling to offset a wide budget imbalance
created by the drop in oil prices.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Michelle Moghtader. Editing by
Jane Merriman)