By Reem Shamseddine
VIENNA, June 5 Iraqi Oil Minister Adel Abdel
Mahdi said he expects prices and demand to rise, while all
options on output would be discussed as ministers from the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
gathered for their policy meeting on Friday.
"Demand is higher than expected, this explains why prices
rose in the previous period," Abdel Mahdi told reporters in
Vienna, adding that he saw prices heading towards $75 per barrel
by the end of this year.
OPEC is set on Friday to stick by its policy of
unconstrained oil output for another six months, setting aside
warnings of a second lurch lower in prices as some members such
as Iran look to ramp up exports.
But Abdel Mahdi said all options would be on the table.
"There had been ideas, people asked the question whether we
have to raise, whether we have to reduce, whether we have to
keep it, so all this will be discussed."
Speaking about Iraq's oil output, Abdel Mahdi said: "We are
less than our ordinary production. Last year exports should have
been 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd), this year it should have
been 3.3 million bpd, we are still largely under this."
"I think we are approaching to 3.2 million bpd within 2-3
months," he said, adding Iraq was capable of producing at least
6 million barrels per day by 2020.
