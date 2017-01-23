GE proposes investing in Nigeria's ailing oil refineries
LAGOS, Jan 25 General Electric Co has proposed investing in Nigeria's oil refineries, potentially convening a consortium of companies to improve capacity at the run-down facilities.
(Adds details)
By Ahmad Ghaddar
LONDON Jan 23 Iraq has reduced its oil production by around 180,000 barrels per day and plans to cut a further 30,000 bpd before the end of the month, the OPEC member's oil minister said on Monday.
The cut came from a 4.75 million bpd level, Jabar Ali al-Luaibi told reporters at an industry event at Chatham House in London.
"We are abiding by OPEC policy and the OPEC agreement," Luaibi said.
Iraq agreed to lower its production by 210,000 bpd under a deal struck in December between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers led by Russia.
The Middle Eastern country, OPEC's second-largest producer, had originally sought to be exempt from any cuts, saying it needed the revenue to fight an Islamic State insurgency.
"We are cutting from all Iraq," Luaibi said, although he added that cuts to production started at fields operated by national oil companies.
He said the ministry had contacted international oil companies operating in the country about the cuts and so far received a "good response" from most of them.
He said Russia's Lukoil, which operates the West Qurna-2 oilfield, told him recently that the company was prepared to lower output by 20,000 bpd without compensation.
"BP as well and some other companies are responding," he added.
"So far everything is moving smoothly as far as the oil companies are concerned."
(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Dale Hudson)
LAGOS, Jan 25 General Electric Co has proposed investing in Nigeria's oil refineries, potentially convening a consortium of companies to improve capacity at the run-down facilities.
* Coal imports drop after 4 years of gains * LNG purchases also decline * Demand curbed by rise of renewable energy, nuclear restarts (Recasts, adds tables) TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's coal imports for power generation fell in 2016 from four years of successive record highs and liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchases dropped for a second year as an energy crisis brought on by the 2011 Fukushima disaster eased, official data showed. Rising supplies of homegrown renewable ene
* Market turns to EIA data; technicals see lower prices (Updates prices, adds technicals)