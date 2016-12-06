(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Dec 6 OPEC will achieve some but not all
of the production cuts the organisation agreed last month,
according to an informal survey of energy professionals
conducted after the agreement was announced.
Most energy professionals expect OPEC output will decline to
around 33.0 million barrels per day in January 2017, down from
33.6 million bpd in October but well above the deal's target of
32.5 million bpd.
Most of the 260 respondents to the survey think the
organisation will succeed in cutting output, but on average by
only 600,000 bpd, or half its stated target of 1.2 million bpd.
Less than 8 percent thought OPEC would achieve its target in
full. More than twice as many thought output would stay the same
or rise (tmsnrt.rs/2gfFVoC).
Scepticism about OPEC's ability to meet its target
underlines the challenge facing the organisation as it tries to
reduce global oil stocks and raise prices next year.
Saudi Arabia and its allies Kuwait, Qatar and the United
Arab Emirates have pledged to cut their combined production by
almost 790,000 bpd with effect from January (tmsnrt.rs/2fIjYQt).
Cuts by these members will probably be delivered in full, or
almost, given their track record of complying with past output
agreements.
But the current deal assumes cuts of around 380,000 bpd from
other members of OPEC, most of which have a poor track record of
compliance and are unlikely to deliver them in full.
In addition, Nigeria and Libya were specifically exempted
from output ceilings imposed on other members of OPEC to allow
them to increase production if they can restore security at
their oil facilities.
Most OPEC members actually raised production last month,
even as they talked about reducing it from January, as they
tried to defend market shares and establish the highest possible
baseline for future cuts.
OPEC production hit a record high of 34.19 million bpd in
November from 33.82 million bpd in October, according to the
official Reuters survey ("Ahead of deal to cut, OPEC oil output
hits record high", Dec. 5 ).
OPEC members have been consistently boosting production for
the last six months even as they have been talking about the
need for a freeze or cut to drain excess stocks (tmsnrt.rs/2gc3wDN).
The short-term boost in production has worsened the supply
situation, increased stockpiles, and made the eventual process
of rebalancing harder.
If OPEC members can deliver some sort of production cut,
even one of only 600,000 bpd, it will help bring rebalancing
forward, but the process is still likely to be a long and
difficult one.
OPEC needs strong growth in oil consumption next year to
absorb cheating by the organisation's members, as well as a
possible increase in exports from Nigeria and Libya, and a
potential rise in U.S. shale production.
