* Brent price volatility: tmsnrt.rs/1l5bLEt
* Volatility of volatility: tmsnrt.rs/1l5bOjM
By John Kemp
LONDON, Dec 1 As ministers from the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries head to Vienna, hedge funds
have almost never been more bearish about the outlook for oil
prices.
Hedge funds and other money managers held short positions in
the main WTI and Brent crude futures and options contracts
amounting to 294 million barrels on Nov. 24, according to
regulators.
The combined short position has risen by 126 million barrels
since the middle of October and is within a whisker of the
record level of 297 million barrels set in mid-August.
Commentators and investors are almost unanimous in expecting
OPEC to leave its production target unchanged (or even increase
it slightly to accommodate the return of Indonesia).
In turn, investors expect the oil market to remain
oversupplied, with a further increase in inventories and more
downward pressure on prices.
OPEC ministers, led by Saudi Arabia's Ali Naimi, have done
nothing to contradict that view, leaving hedge funds free to
continue selling in the expectation prices will move even lower.
But the enormous degree of investor short interest in the
market has itself become a source of potential instability.
OPEC could decide to confound investors by agreeing to cut
output in a bid to drive prices higher, though there is no
reason to expect a December surprise at the moment.
The bigger risk comes from the enormous concentration of
short positions and the possibility of a short-covering rally if
the funds all try to take profits and scale them back at the
same time.
The only other time hedge funds have been this short of
Brent and WTI futures and options was in mid and late August.
Shortly afterwards, prices soared by more than $11, more
than 25 percent, over just three trading days between Aug 27 and
Aug 31 (tmsnrt.rs/1l5bLEt).
The unexpected surge in volatility was the largest since the
oil market flash crash in May 2011 and before that March 1998 (tmsnrt.rs/1l5bOjM).
The March 1998 volatility spike was triggered by an
agreement between OPEC and certain non-OPEC countries to cut
production.
But the May 2011 flash crash had no apparent external cause
and was driven entirely by the internal dynamics of market
re-positioning.
It is a reminder that when everyone in the market thinks and
is positioned the same way the situation can become fragile,
with or without an external trigger.
How the hedge funds will exit from this large short position
remains unclear. The stakes for both ministers and hedge funds
have rarely been higher.
(Editing by William Hardy)