VIENNA Dec 3 Russia has very little possibility to reduce oil production, the Chief Executive of Russia's LUKOIL said on Thursday, adding that he aims to maintain output at the country's second largest producer broadly flat next year.

Severe winter conditions and flooding of reservoirs make it almost impossible for the country to reduce output despite repeated calls from OPEC to act in tandem to prop up prices, Vagit Alekperov told Reuters in an interview.

"We have repeatedly tried to think about it. But we simply cannot do it," he said in Vienna where he was meeting Iraqi oil officials for talks about joint projects. On Friday the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will hold a regular meeting in Vienna. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Michael Urquhart)