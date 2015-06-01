(Adds quotes, context)
By Rania El Gamal and Alex Lawler
VIENNA, June 1 Saudi Arabia's oil minister Ali
al-Naimi said on Monday he expects oil demand to pick up in the
second half of 2015 while supply decreases, in a sign that the
kingdom's strategy of defending market share was working.
The comment indicates Saudi Arabia will likely propose not
to change output policy at producer group OPEC's meeting on
Friday, although Naimi declined to speak directly on the issue.
"The answer is yes," Naimi said in his first public comment
upon arrival in Vienna, where the meeting will take place, when
asked whether the strategy of defending market share through
higher supplies and lower oil prices was working.
"Demand is picking up. Good! Supply is slowing, right? That
is a fact," he told reporters. "You can see that I'm not
stressed, I'm happy," he said.
Naimi was the key architect of OPEC's decision at its last
meeting in November 2014 not to cut crude production despite a
growing global glut, exacerbated by a boom in U.S. shale oil.
Instead, OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia raised production to win
back market share and depress the output of higher-cost
producers through lower oil prices, which fell from as much as
$115 in June 2014 to as low as $46 in January 2015.
However, prices have recovered in recent weeks to $60-$65
per barrel on the possibility of a major slowdown in U.S. oil
output and signs of stronger global demand.
Naimi said it would take time for the oil markets - still
heavily oversupplied - to rebalance. "I don't have a crystal
ball but it is (going) in the right direction," he said.
He added he was not concerned by prospects of an increase in
Iraqi or Iranian supplies later in the year.
He said he doubted that millions of barrels of oil stored in
recent months by traders and oil companies would be offered anew
in the market, thus leading to a fresh drop in prices.
He said one reason why that would not happen was the
narrowing contango - a market structure in which future prices
are higher than current prices, encouraging the storage of oil
for resale at a profit in the future. The opposite structure,
backwardation, has current prices higher than future prices.
"This is not a good time to sell the surplus. So they
(traders) have to keep it and as the contango goes down and they
see the backwardation coming forward they will hang on to it.
They are not going to dump it on the market," Naimi said.
