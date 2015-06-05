ABU DHABI, June 5 Saudi Arabia's oil minister
Ali al-Naimi said he was 100 percent comfortable with the oil
market, the Saudi-owned al-Hayat newspaper reported on Friday.
Naimi's remarks come ahead of an OPEC meeting on Friday in
which the organisation is widely expected to stick by its policy
of unconstrained oil output for another six months.
Naimi told the newspaper that markets were witnessing an
increase in demand for oil and a slight improvement in global
growth and that supply from outside of OPEC member countries had
declined.
Asked whether it was impossible to return to the $100 per
barrel price level Naimi told the newspaper, "I tell the world
don't be preoccupied with prices as they are determined in the
market and there are a lot of speculators and the market has
several elements and prices change daily up and down."
Naimi defended the decision taken at OPEC's last meeting in
November not to cut production in the face of falling prices
saying it was built on predictions that had proven true.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, had said at the
time it would no longer cut production to keep oil prices high.
In answer to a question about whether the kingdom had
increased the rate of its drilling lately Naimi said, "What is
being said is not true, in reality the natural rate of decline
in wells in Saudi is the lowest in the world between four and
six percent"
(Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Michael Perry)