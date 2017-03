Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi talks to journalists before a meeting of OPEC oil ministers at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi told reporters on Thursday that OPEC will not cut its oil output.

"That is right," Naimi told reporters in response to a question on whether OPEC had decided not to cut oil supplies.

He was speaking after a five hour meeting of the producer group broke up.

(Vienna OPEC newsroom)