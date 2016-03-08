By Camillus Eboh
| ABUJA, March 8
Nigeria is hopeful some members
of OPEC will meet other oil producers in Russia before the end
of March for talks about an oil output freeze, Minister of State
for Petroleum Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu said on Tuesday.
Africa's biggest oil producer has been pushing for action by
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries because
the drop in oil revenue, on which it relies for around 95
percent of foreign earnings, has undercut its public finances.
Kachikwu first mooted the possibility of talks in Russia
last week.
"We are making progress - we are still hoping to have a
meeting in Russia, hopefully towards the end of the month. We
are still trying to gather consensus," Kachikwu told reporters
in the capital, Abuja.
Oil prices have lost two thirds of their value since mid
2014 as a result of a supply glut caused by booming output from
the United States and OPEC. Prices fell below $30 per barrel in
January, their lowest in more than a decade.
Benchmark Brent futures were around $39 per barrel
by 2034 GMT on Tuesday.
Last month OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC Russia, the
world's two largest oil exporters, agreed to freeze output at
January levels to prop up prices if other nations agreed to join
the first global oil pact in 15 years.
However, OPEC's third-largest producer, Iran, plans to
steeply raise production after international sanctions on the
Islamic Republic were lifted in January.
"Iraq and Iran are still saying that they cannot commit to
specific volumes because of the history of the time they were
out," said Kachikwu.
"If we do have the meeting in Russia, it's going to be very
dramatic in terms of the price of oil," he added.
(Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by Susan Thomas)