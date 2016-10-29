HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 27 at 2:43 PM EST/1943 GMT
Jan 27 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
VIENNA Oct 29 Non-OPEC producers have yet to make a specific commitment to join the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in limiting output levels to prop up prices, OPEC and non-OPEC energy officials said on Saturday.
"We should be meeting in November to agree the further steps ... It is important that we meet once again with detailed numbers. We agreed that we have to meet in 3-4 weeks with numbers, because every country has his own opinion," an energy official from Kazakhstan said.
OPEC countries and non-OPEC nations including Azerbaijan, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Oman and Russia met on Saturday for consultations in Vienna and agreed to meet again in November before a scheduled regular OPEC meeting on Nov. 30, they said in a statement. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Alison Williams)
Jan 27 Nexus Gas Transmission LLC on Friday asked the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to grant the company's certificate to build a natural gas pipeline by Feb. 3 before one of the FERC commissioners steps down.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 A key index of global equity markets slipped from near record highs on Friday after underwhelming corporate earnings and U.S. economic growth data gave investors reason to pause following the recent sharp rally in equity prices.