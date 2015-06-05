By Ernest Scheyder
| WILLISTON, N.D., June 5
WILLISTON, N.D., June 5 Oil executives in North
Dakota, a center of the U.S. shale revolution, say OPEC made a
questionable bet when it decided on Friday to stick with a
policy that aims to push higher cost American producers out of
the market by keeping output high.
Here, in the top U.S. oil state after Texas, oil companies
have slashed costs over the last seven months to reach fighting
weight - one that will allow them to profit despite the
more-than 40 percent drop in prices over the past year and
solidify the new American role as the world's swing supplier.
The policy OPEC first adopted in November has brought
stress, but not catastrophe. Oil companies say they have
recalibrated their operations to survive even if prices stay
lower for a long while.
"High commodity prices hide a lot of inefficiencies in the
system," said Tommy Nusz, chief executive of Oasis Petroleum Inc
, which pumps about 58,000 barrels per day in North
Dakota.
"Most companies will come out of this cycle stronger."
Indeed, while the number of North Dakota drilling rigs has
plunged sharply so far this year - the count sat at 81 on
Friday, down from 146 in early February - the state's oil
production has proven resilient.
Output fell slightly in January and February, but jumped in
March, highlighting the potential of shale wells to ramp up or
down quickly, regardless of the cartel's actions.
"OPEC still is our main competition," Lynn Helms, head of
North Dakota's Department of Mineral Resources and the state oil
industry's main regulator and promoter, said in an interview.
"But what you're seeing now is the Bakken becoming the swing
producer, something that has happened relatively quickly because
of efficiencies in drilling and completion technology."
Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and the 10 other OPEC members have,
for their part, seen their strategy of the past half year as
successful. Saudi Arabian oil minister Ali al-Naimi and others
described Friday's meeting as "amicable," and showed little sign
of wanting to change an approach that has dampened the U.S.
shale boom.
WPX Energy Inc, which pumps about 37,000 barrels per
day from North Dakota, said oil prices around $40 per barrel are
too low, though $100 prices could be too high and that OPEC's
moves, among other market factors, will help set a "happy
medium."
"This is the new reality, and it's driven positive change at
WPX and made us more efficient," said WPX Energy spokesman Kelly
Swan.
Whiting Petroleum Corp, the state's largest oil
producer, and EOG Resources Inc declined to comment on
OPEC's decision.
Continental Resources Inc and Hess Corp did
not respond to requests for comment.
Helms, the state oil regulator, said North Dakota producers
are reacting to a "new normal" reality where they are the new
global oil swing producers, constantly needing to react to the
"Bakken call."
With about 1.2 million barrels of oil produced each day in
the state, North Dakota output may actually be exceeding what
the world needs, Helm said, pegging the demand from the state at
roughly 1.1 million barrels per day.
"I think that's reflected in the price weakness and the
amount of oil that's in storage," Helms said.
North Dakota and other U.S. oil-producing regions likely
won't see production slip moving forward, but rather see the
rate of growth ebb, said Ann-Louise Hittle, lead oil market
analyst at Wood Mackenzie.
"From OPEC's perspective, the strategy is working," Hittle
said. "But they can also act as a price-supportive player, which
in the long run can only help North Dakota."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and Chris
Reese)